In a pairing matching up the two top teams in Class 11A football, the Madison Bulldogs upset the Canton C-Hawks 30-14 in Friday night action at Trojan Field in Madison. It was the homecoming game for the Bulldogs.
The game didn’t start well for Madison, with penalties, a turnover and allowing Canton to score and take a 7-0 lead. To their credit, the Bulldogs pulled themselves together to turn the game around, outscoring the C-Hawks 30-7 the rest of the way.
Both teams were undefeated with 4-0 records, so fans knew the game was not wrapped up until late in the game. The Bulldog victory will likely send the team to the #1 ranking in the Class 11A poll, this week, but Canton retains a slight edge in the South Dakota High School Activities Association Power Points ranking, which is used to determine postseason matchups. Canton’s strength of schedule so far this year is what makes its Power Point ranking higher.
The biggest statistical difference in Friday night’s game was in the passing game, in which Madison passed for 212 yards, compared to just 76 yards for Canton. The teams were more evenly matched in the running game.
All four Bulldog touchdowns were on the ground, with junior Bruce Galde rushing for two scores and seniors Nate Ricke and Trey Smith each rushing for one. Smith also had a 25-yard field goas and three extra points after touchdowns.
Galde finished with 66 yards rushing and Ricke had 63 yards. Mike Peters had five receptions for the Bulldogs, while Mickale Dohrer and Peyton Wolf had three catches each.
For Canton, Luke Richardson ran for 80 yards on nine carries, Tadesse VanDeStroet had 49 yards and Payton Eben had 42 yards. Eben had four catches for 63 yards and VanDeStroet had 2 catches for 14 yards.
Madison will take its 5-0 record to Colton to play Tri-Valley (3-2) on Friday night. Canton (4-1) will host West Central (4-1) on Friday.