The Madison Bulldogs girls tennis team opened the 2022 season on Saturday with a 5-4 victory against Spearfish.

“The Madison girls started out slow but improved as they morning went on,” Madison head coach Robb Graham said. “The Madison girls won tie breaks in five matches to pull out a 5-4 team victory over Spearfish. We had one match with two-set tie breaks and four matches with third-set super-tie breaks.”