The Madison Bulldogs girls tennis team opened the 2022 season on Saturday with a 5-4 victory against Spearfish.
“The Madison girls started out slow but improved as they morning went on,” Madison head coach Robb Graham said. “The Madison girls won tie breaks in five matches to pull out a 5-4 team victory over Spearfish. We had one match with two-set tie breaks and four matches with third-set super-tie breaks.”
Evelyn Graham won her match in three sets against Kate Mondlock. Graham won the first set 6-3 and dropped the second set 7-5. Graham won the third set 10-8.
Madison’s Sienna Maxwell won her match in three sets. Maxwell lost the first set of her match against Ella Iszler 6-1. Maxwell bounced back to win the second set 6-1 and took the third set 10-6 to pick up the win for the Bulldogs.
Delilah Maxwell won her match in three sets against Lindsey Huck. Maxwell lost the first set 6-4 and responded with a 6-1 victory in the second set. In the third set, Maxwell defeated Huck 10-6 to pick up the match victory.
Audrey Allen won her match in two sets against Emma Frey. Allen won the first set 7-6 and won the second set by the same score.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday in Pierre. Matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. in Griffin Park.