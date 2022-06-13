Purchase Access

The Madison Broncos split a pair of road games to bring their overall record to 4-3 on the young amateur baseball season.

The Broncos fell to Humboldt/Hartford 6-4 on Thursday and bounced back on Sunday with an 11-7 road victory against Flandreau.

Humboldt/Hartford 6, Madison 4

The Wood Ducks scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie. The Broncos were unable to mount a rally to tie the game in the ninth inning.

Greg Biagi led the way for the Broncos at the plate with three hits. Biagi hit a home run and a double.

Madison 11,

Flandreau 7

The Broncos scored four runs in the opening inning on Sunday and never looked back en route to an 11-7 road victory against the Cardinals.

The Broncos scored two runs in the second and two more runs in the third to open up an 8-0 lead.

Flandreau got on the board by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut Madison’s lead to 8-2.

Madison scored three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to push the lead to 11-3.

Heith Williams collected three hits for Madison. Matt Burpee picked up three hits, including a double, for the Broncos.

Aspen Dahl recorded three hits and had two stolen bases. Nick Bird hit a double and drove in two runs.

With the win, the Broncos improved to 4-3 overall. The Broncos are scheduled to play at home on Thursday against Dell Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.