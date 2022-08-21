The Chester Flyers opened a new chapter on Friday evening in Garretson. It was the first game under first-year head coach Ben DeRynck. The new era started off on the right foot with the Flyers coming out on top 34-17.
“In the first half we came out with a lot of energy,” DeRynck said. “We wanted to have the mindset to hit them hard. Our offensive line was getting to our blocks. Our running backs were running hard and hitting the hold hard. When somebody would step up to tackle us, we were lowering the shoulder and running people over. It was fun to watch.”
After neither team found the end zone in the first quarter, the Flyers struck early in the second quarter on a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Max McGreevy to put Chester up 6-0 with 10:28 left in the first half.
With 6:04 left in the half, Jovi Wolf recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to put the Flyers up 13-0.
The Blue Dragons got on the board with 3:23 left in the first half after a 38-yard rushing touchdown.
The Flyers wasted little time in answering. Following the kickoff, Chester quarterback Layke Wold hooked up with Wolf for a passing touchdown to put the Flyers up 20-7 with 3:07 left in the opening half.
Garretson got on the board when Jenna Van Holland hit a field goal as time expired to cut Chester’s lead to 20-10 at halftime.
The Flyers opened the second half with a bang when Wolf scored his second receiving touchdown of the game to put Chester up 27-10 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
With 7:04 left in the third quarter, Chester recovered a fumble at the 2 yard line to put an end to Garretson’s drive.
Following the fumble recovery, the Flyers were unable to move the chains and were forced to punt in the shadow of their own end zone.
The Blue Dragons found the end zone with 4:36 left in the third quarter to cut Chester’s lead to 27-17.
With the Flyers facing a 4th and three from Garretson’s 42 yard line, the Flyers turned to their most dynamic playmaker. Wolf took a direct snap and took it to the house to put the Flyers up 34-17 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Wolf finished the game with four touchdowns and 155 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches.
“Jovi had a heck of a night,” DeRynck said. “Everybody knows where we want the ball to go. People are going to have to dedicate somebody to him, if not two people. It will open up things on the other side for us. He’s a weapon when he’s getting the ball, and he’s a weapon when he’s not getting the ball. We’re just going to ride that horse until we can’t. We’ll try to get him the ball different ways, and he’s going to open up things for his teammates.”
Wold finished the game with 110 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Garret Hansen rushed for 71 yards. McGreevy finished with 27 rushing yards.
The Flyers will be back in action on Friday, when they travel to Centerville. DeRynck said the Flyers will be focused on ironing out some of the mistakes they made during the season opener in preparation for their second game.
“Everything we did poorly is easily correctable,” DeRynck said. “We have six new starters on offense. We got kids playing positions that they’ve never played before, and we have kids that have never played an entire game before.
We want to try and get more wind each week. We were a little gassed there in the fourth quarter. We got some easy things to correct. blocking-wise.”