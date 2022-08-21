Purchase Access

The Chester Flyers opened a new chapter on Friday evening in Garretson. It was the first game under first-year head coach Ben DeRynck. The new era started off on the right foot with the Flyers coming out on top 34-17.

“In the first half we came out with a lot of energy,” DeRynck said. “We wanted to have the mindset to hit them hard. Our offensive line was getting to our blocks. Our running backs were running hard and hitting the hold hard. When somebody would step up to tackle us, we were lowering the shoulder and running people over. It was fun to watch.”