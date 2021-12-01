The Madison gymnastics team opened the season on Tuesday with a 131.850-128.800 victory over Deuel in Madison.
“It was a good starting point for us,” Madison gymnastics coach Maridee Dossett said. “We had a lot of first-meet jitters last night, but we learned a lot about where we need to grow. We’ve {span}had some strong leadership from our upperclassmen. They’ve done a great job in helping with routines up to this point and continue to be supportive of their younger teammates.”
Madison owned the top of the leaderboard in the bars, with Kyra Wiese taking home first place for the Bulldogs with a score of 6.7500.
Madison’s Julia Dossett placed second in the event with a score of 5.8000. Fellow Bulldog Sophia Pettereins placed third in the event with a score of 5.7500.
Madison’s Evie Boecker finished atop the leaderboard on the beam with a score of 7.3500. Boecker’s teammates, Ellie Keller and Dossett, tied for second place with a score of 7.300.
The Top Five in the floor routine were all Bulldogs. Maggie Engebretson took home first-place honors with a score of 8.1500. Pettereins placed second with a score of 7.9500. Lizby Oaks earned third place with a score of 7.6500. Jessie Tappe earned fourth place with a mark of 7.2500. Boecker placed fifth with a score of 7.200.
Boecker earned her second first-place finish in the vault with a mark of 8.300. Wiese and Oaks tied for third place in the vault with a score of 7.900. Madison’s junior varsity squad defeated Deuel 115.350-49.350.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night in Hendricks when they square off against Estelline/Hendricks. Dossett said she is looking forward to watching her team build off the season-opening victory.
“The first few meets we are just trying to make sure we have the skills we need, difficulty, event requirements and connections,” Dossett said. “We will then spend time working on cleaning routines up and add high difficulty to our routines where possible.”