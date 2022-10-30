featured DSU splits pair of home games to open season By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Oct 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Chris Morales goes for a layup against Briar Cliff on Friday. Photo by Michael Black Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Briar Cliff, the No. 24-ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, shot a blazing 68% from the field in the final 20 minutes on Friday.That hot shooting helped Briar Cliff pull away from Dakota State University 76-65 in the men’s basketball season-opener at the DSU Fieldhouse.After holding a slim 32-31 halftime lead, the Chargers outscored the Trojans 44-34 in the second half to come away with the road victory.Chris Morales, the senior point guard, led the Trojans with 11 points. Deshawn Kelly scored 10 points for DSU. Manny N’tula chipped in with 10 points.Ronnie Latting scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for DSU. Sam Muller scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.DSU 63, Midland 61DSU built up an eight-point second-half lead, holding off Midland’s late comeback for a 63-61 victory on Saturday.Kelly scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Trojans. Latting scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Ethan Damerum scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.Kevin Jones scored nine points for DSU. Morales chipped in with eight points.DSU continues action against members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Tuesday. The Trojans head to the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls for a 7:30 p.m. contest with Dordt. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU set to tip off 2022-2023 season Wilson draws on personal experience in building inclusive vision Joe Hubers seeks to put small-town stories on the big screen Vandalism reported at Madison Aquatic Center Park Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game Bethel volunteer appreciates the stories residents share University students speak out about benefits of Freedom Scholarship Betty Beyer Turner inducted into S.D. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Madison City Commission releases five-year Capital Improvement Plan Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists