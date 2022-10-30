DSU MBB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Chris Morales goes for a layup against Briar Cliff on Friday. 

 Photo by Michael Black

Briar Cliff, the No. 24-ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, shot a blazing 68% from the field in the final 20 minutes on Friday.

That hot shooting helped Briar Cliff pull away from Dakota State University 76-65 in the men’s basketball season-opener at the DSU Fieldhouse.