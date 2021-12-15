Boys Basketball
Howard 58, Chester 41
The Howard Tigers closed out the game on a 25-2 run to pick up a 58-41 victory over Chester to open the season on Tuesday 14.
With Chester holding a 37-36 lead to start the fourth quarter, Howard outscored the Flyers 20-2 to pick up the win.
Brayden Hinker led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Jace Sifore recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kolt Koepsell scored seven points.
Stratton Eppard scored 11 points for Chester. Eppard also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Ashton Olivier scored 11 points and Jovi Wolf added nine points.
Howard will be back in action on Friday, when the Tigers hit they travel to take on McCook Central/Montrose.
The loss dropped Chester to 0-2 on the season. The Flyers will look to break into the win column on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Tri-Valley.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Alcester-Hudson 19
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders opened the season with a 61-19 victory over Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday.
Isaac Trygstad led the way for the Raiders with 18 points. Trygstad also grabbed seven rebounds.
Will Matson scored 15 points and recorded six steals. Orion Albertson reached double figures with 11 points.
The Raiders will be back in action on Friday, when they host Deubrook Area.
Girls Basketball
Howard 58, Chester 47
The Howard Tigers used a dominant third quarter to pick up a 58-47 victory over the Chester Flyers on Tuesday in Howard. The Tigers outscored the visiting Flyers 17-4 in the quarter to help them improve to 2-0 on the season.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Kate Connor also recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Connor scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Rylee Rudebusch scored nine points and recorded seven rebounds.
Chester was led by Emery Larson, who scored 20 points. Kaelor Geraets scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Emmerson Eppard reached double figures with 10 points.
Howard will look to remain undefeated when they travel to take on McCook Central/Montrose on Friday.
The Flyers will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday, when they travel to take on Tri-Valley.
Alcester-Hudson 45, Oldham-Ramona/
Rutland 42
The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, when they fell to Alcester-Hudson 45-42.
Bailey Hyland scored 12 points to lead the Raiders. Hyland also grabbed five rebounds. Julia Trygstad scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists. Brooklyn Hageman scored seven points and recorded six rebounds.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 2-1 overall. The Raiders will be back in action on Thursday, when they host Deubrook Area.