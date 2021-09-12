The Madison Bulldogs scored quickly in the first quarter against the Vermillion Tanagers on Friday night, then held on to win 37-26. Both teams were undefeated heading into the contest.
A blocked Vermillion punt led to a one-yard touchdown run by Madison quarterback Nate Ricke only two minutes into the game. Trey Smith followed less than six minutes later with another one-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead.
Another Ricke run in the middle of the second quarter boosted Madison’s lead to 21-0, and fans of both teams thought a rout might be on. But Tanagers backup quarterback Ty Hertz threw a 56-yard touchdown to Zoan Robinson, and just a few seconds later, Mehki Sheffield intercepted a Ricke pass for a touchdown, and momentum shifted to Vermillion.
But the Bulldogs recovered quickly, as Ricke scrambled for a 46-yard touchdown run to send Madison to halftime with a 28-14 lead.
In the second half, starting Tanager quarterback Jack Kratzreturned to the field and scored on a two-yard keeper to pull Vermillion within eight points. But the Bulldogs scored a field goal and then another touchdown to put the game out of reach.
Madison ended up with 340 total yards for the game, compared to 282 for Vermillion. The Tanagers’ yards were gained almost entirely through the air, as they stayed in the game with a number of big-gaining pass plays.
Ricke led the Bulldogs in rushing with 94 yards and four touchdowns, while Smith added 55 yards and a touchdown. Ricke was 17 for 30 through the air for 150 yards.
Kratz led the Tanagers in rushing with 30 yards while Hertz was 8 for 8 for 153 yards.
Madison takes its 3-0 record into Friday’s game against Milbank at Trojan Field in Madison. Vermillion is 2-1 and heads to Canton to play the #1-ranked C-Hawks.