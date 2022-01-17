No. 21-ranked Dakota State University never trailed in the 40-minute North Star Athletic Association women’s basketball contest with Mayville State (N.D.) Friday evening at the DSU Fieldhouse. Despite struggling from the field with 39.1% accuracy and overcoming MSU’s 48.1 field goal percentage, DSU pulled away for a 77-65 victory to stay undefeated in league play.
DSU extended its winning streak to four games and lifted its overall record to 14-6 and 4-0 in the NSAA.
Mayville State fell to 10-3 overall and recorded its first NSAA conference setback of the season (2-1). DSU earned its sixth straight victory in the series meeting with MSU.
DSU 82, Presentation 61
DSU shook off a slow start in the opening quarter Saturday, earning its 19th straight NSAA women’s basketball regular-season contest with an 82-61 victory at home. It was the third annual Ag Ball game.
DSU, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, extended its winning streak to three games. The Trojans raised their overall record to 15-6 and stayed undefeated in conference play with a 5-0 record, holding a one-game lead over Viterbo (Wis.) in the NSAA women’s basketball standings.
The Trojans earned their 26th straight victory against members of the North Star, including non-conference postseason contests dating back to last season. DSU also won its 20th straight home game vs. NSAA opponents.
Presentation fell to 4-12 overall and 1-3 in the NSAA.
DSU concludes its first half portion of the conference schedule. The Trojans host Waldorf (Iowa) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Viterbo on Saturday at 3 p.m.