Treshawn Roberts and Caleb Roberts competed in the remaining three events of the heptathlon in the Bison Open Saturday at Shelly Ellig Indoor Track & Field facility on the campus of NCAA Division I North Dakota State.
The meet was also part of the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships in multi-events (NSAA Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held on Feb. 20 in Brookings.).
Saturday morning kicked off with the 60-meter hurdles, paced by T. Roberts with a time of 8.80 seconds (tied for his personal best) for 791 points as the top NSAA place-finisher. C. Roberts added a time of 9.43 seconds to earn 654 points for the Trojans.
T. Roberts was also the top NSAA place-finisher in the pole vault, clearing 4.00 meters (13 feet, 1.5 inches — tied with his personal best) for 617 points for DSU. C. Roberts cleared the pole vault with a career-best 2.80 meters (9 feet, 2.25 inches) for 309 points.
The 1000-meter run was the final event of the heptathlon. C. Roberts clocked a personal record time of 3 minute, 1.17 seconds to tally 653 points. T. Roberts added a time of 3:10.19 to collect 568 points.
T. Roberts finished as the top NSAA heptathlon place-finisher, racking up a school record of 4,624 points for DSU. He broke the previous personal and school record of 4,438 points in 2020.
T. Roberts’ heptathlon mark had surpassed the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional mark for the national indoor track & field meet. He is currently eighth in the NAIA in heptathlon standings as of early Saturday. The top 16 NAIA heptathlon athletes will be declared after the final indoor track & field meet before the national meet at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex (SJAC) in Brookings on March 3-5.
C. Roberts finished with a career-best 3,612 points in the heptathlon for the Trojans, which is the fifth most points scored in school history.