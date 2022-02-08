The Dakota State University baseball program announced the early signing of six new players, who signed their letter of intent on or prior to the November early signing date.
Since then, the Trojans have signed seven additional student-athletes with five being from South Dakota. An official announcement of the entire 2022 signing class will be provided this summer.
“Our six early signees, combined with the seven we signed after the early signing period, are talented on the field, in the classroom and with high character,” said DSU baseball head coach Derrion Hardie. “We’ve been able to address needs with talent on and off the field in this recruiting class that we’re excited about. We believe this recruiting class will have a big impact in our program moving forward.”
Hardie and his coaching staff have put a focus on local and regional talent.
DSU baseball is coming off its best season in five years. In Hardie’s first full season as head coach, the Trojans posted the most overall and conference wins since 2016, including a win over an NAIA Top 25-ranked team. In addition, they qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Other highlights from last season included seven academic All-Americans, 16 academic All-Conference players, six All-Conference players and three players named the conference’s Player of the Week.
The Trojans return a strong core as they look to build on the success of last year’s team.
2022 early signees
Collin DeBorde — RHP — 5’11” – 185 lbs.
DeBorde is from Clovis North High School in Clovis, Calif. Clovis North is one of the top baseball schools in the state and is ranked No. 48 in the state. He was the closer for the Broncos last season. He was 5-for-5 on save opportunities, while throwing 21.2 IP and striking out 23 hitters with a 4.20 earned run average (ERA). “We love the way Collin competes on the mound. From a pitching standpoint he has outstanding stuff. He is a winner both on and off the field. Collin has a chance to have an immediate impact on the Trojan baseball program,” said hardie.
Zach Sanford — RHP — 6’6” – 205 lbs.
Sanford is from Gardner-Edgerton High School in Edgerton, Kan. Gardner-Edgerton was ranked third in the state last season with a record of 22-3. Sanford was 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP for his highly ranked high school baseball team.
“Zach Sanford is a name that Trojan fans will hear a lot over the next four years. The sky is the limit for him on the mound. He is also an excellent student and young man,” said Hardie.
Cole Drumheller — RHP — 6’2” – 175 lbs.
Drumheller is from Papillion-La Vista South High School in Papillion, Neb. La Vista South was ranked No. 8 in the state with a record of 23-10. Drumheller threw 28 innings with a 3.00 ERA and struck out 24 hitters while only walking seven times this past season.
“Cole is a brilliant mind. DSU was the perfect fit for him due to his talented abilities in computer science. He will have a chance to help us on the mound early in his career. He fits in extremely well at DSU and in our baseball program,” said Hardie.
Kameron Washington-Bryant (spring 2022) — UT — 6’4” – 220 lbs.
He is from West Hills Community College in Coalinga, Calif. Due to COVID circumstances in California, West Hills was unable to play last season, but Washington-Bryant hit for an average of .455 and an OPS of 1.475 last summer with the Fresno A’s. Fifty-seven percent of his hits went for extra bases.
“Our pitching coach, Alec DeMaria, has known Kameron since he was playing tee-ball for his dad at the age of five. He has grown up to be a young man of integrity and a heck of a baseball player. He can hit, hit for power, throw, run and defend. He has all the tools. We are excited to see what he does with them here at DSU,” Hardie said.
Aiden Perry — MIF – 5’9” – 180 lbs.
Perry is from Dripping Springs High School in Dripping Springs, Texas. He also played for the Austin Boom Prospects, hitting .357/.467/.500 this past season. Perry also earned academic All-District honors.
“Aiden is a left-handed hitting middle infielder with a lot of up-side. We were able to see Aiden at our camp this past fall, and we were very excited by his tools. He is more polished than most high school players. We are very excited to see the type of player that Aiden will turn into here at DSU,” said Hardie.
Caden Steiger — OF – 6’3” – 180 lbs.
Steiger is from North Star High School in Lincoln, Neb. He hit .342/.371/.417. He earned Nebraska Class A All-State honorable mention honors last year in Nebraska’s largest high school classification. He is also a team captain for his high school football team.
“Caden is a great athlete. He brings a great physical presence, as well as an ability to run and hit for power. Caden was a team captain for his high school football team and brings a personality and drive that will fit in tremendously with our DSU baseball culture. We are thrilled to have him,” Hardie said.