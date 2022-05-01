Eight Dakota State University runners made their mark in the school’s ‘Top 10’ fastest time Friday at the 112th annual Drake Relays. All levels ranging from NCAA Division I to community colleges competed in the annual event.
DSU’s men’s 4x800-meter relay team of Joshua Krull, Roger Oliete Tejedor, Evan Slominski and Cody Farland clocked a time of 7 minutes, 50.53 seconds and placed 13th. It was the sixth fastest time in school history.
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Fane Sauvakacolo, Shaylee DeBeer, Jessi Giles and Josie Wolf registered a time of 50.22 seconds to finish 28th.
The men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Riley Greenhoff, Willie Hutchins, Brenner Furlong and SenQuavius Johnson placed 22nd with a time of 42.63 seconds.
Treshawn Roberts had a 45.84-meter (150 feet, 5 inches) javelin throw, placing 23rd for DSU.
Johnson clocked a time of 11.47 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
DeBeer, Jenni Giles, Jessi Giles and Wolf registered the team’s best time of 4 minutes, 3.18 seconds to finish 17th in the women’s 4x400-meter relay. Their time is the third fastest in school history.
Reindl, Krull, Snook and Furlong produced a team’s season best time of 3 minutes, 22.38 seconds for a 22nd-place finish.
Wolf, DeBeer, Jessi Giles and Jenni Giles produced the eighth fastest time in school history with a 4:22.79 for a 15th-place finish.
Reindl, Furlong, Snook and Krull finished 17th in the men’s sprint medley relay with a time of 3:40.59.
The men’s 4x200-meter relay. Hutchins, Joseph Larson, Greenhoff and Snook clocked a time of 1 minute, 29.84 seconds to finish 21st.
Conner Tordsen was the other Trojan thrower that was in action outside of the Drake Relays. He captured the discus title in the Viking Classic, hosted by Grand View (Iowa) in Des Moines.
Tordsen threw 50.19 meters (164 feet, 8 inches) on his final and sixth attempt in the discus throw. His mark is the NAIA ‘A’ automatic national qualifying mark, as he already secured a spot in the national meet earlier this season.