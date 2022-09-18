Madison VB

MADISON'S Lydia Nelson goes up for a kill during their homecoming volleyball match against Vermillion on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Vermillion on Thursday during Madison’s Homecoming Week.

In the opening set, Vermillion raced out to a 6-0 lead. That fast start propelled the visiting Tanagers to a 25-18 victory.