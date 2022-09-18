The Madison Bulldogs earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Vermillion on Thursday during Madison’s Homecoming Week.
In the opening set, Vermillion raced out to a 6-0 lead. That fast start propelled the visiting Tanagers to a 25-18 victory.
Vermillion got off to a hot start in the second set, taking an early 4-1 lead. Madison’s Audrey Nelson recorded a block to tie the set at 4-4.
Nelson recorded back-to-back kills to put the Bulldogs up 6-4. The Madison junior recorded back-to-back aces to push Madison’s lead to 10-5.
An ace from Madison’s Karley Theede gave Madison a 13-6 lead. Vermillion responded with a 6-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 13-12.
With the Bulldogs holding a 17-16 lead, Nelson hammered down a kill to put Madison up 18-16.
The Bulldogs went on to win the second set by outscoring Vermillion 7-2 and pick up the 25-18 victory to even the match at 1-1.
Nelson finished the second set with six kills, two blocks and two aces.
Nelson opened the third set with back-to-back kills to give the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead. Nelson recorded five straight kills to push Madison’s early lead to 8-3.
With the set tied at 14-14, Nelson recorded another kill to give Madison a 15-14 lead. With the Bulldogs trailing 24-22, Nelson recorded a kill to make it a 24-23 game.
Vermillion scored the next point to pick up the 25-23 victory and take the 2-1 lead in the match. Nelson finished the third set with 11 kills.
Nelson started the fourth set the same way: recording back-to-back kills. That fast start helped Madison race out to a 5-1 lead.
The Bulldogs went on to win the fourth set 25-23 and force a fifth set.
Nelson finished the fourth set with six kills. Amanda Vacanti recorded three kills for the Bulldogs.
Vermillion scored the first three points of the third set to take the early 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs answered by scoring the next four points to take a 4-3 lead.
A kill from Nelson gave the Bulldogs a 12-10 lead. Another kill from Nelson put Madison up 13-12. With the Bulldogs holding a 14-13 lead, Nelson recorded the game-winning kill.
Nelson finished the match with 29 kills and five blocks. Vacanti ended the match with 14 assists and 11 kills. Maycee Theede recorded 35 digs.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 7-6 on the season. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to three games on Tuesday when they host Arlington.
