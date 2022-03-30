Conner Tordsen of Dakota State University was named to the first edition of the North Star Athletic Association Men’s Outdoor Track & Field weekly honors. He was selected as the Field Athlete of the Week after he set a school record in discus at the NCAA Division II Wayne State (Neb.) Wildcat Open on Saturday.
Tordsen produced the top NAIA and NSAA discus throw of 52.40 meters (171 feet, 11 inches), winning the title. His mark also hit the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark; he will be making his second straight appearance in the national meet in May in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Tordsen broke the school discuss record of 50.58 meters (165 feet, 11 inches), set by former NAIA All-America thrower Tyler Lems in 2018.
Tordsen threw 44.05 meters (144 feet, 6 inches) to place 10th in the hammer throw for DSU. He added a shot-put toss of 13.12 meters (43 feet, .5 inches) to finish 15th.
The NSAA also announced its first edition of the women’s weekly honors. Madissyn Moore of DSU was selected as the Field Athlete of the Week after her performance at Saturday’s Wildcat Open.
Moore set a personal record in the long jump for the Trojans. She won the long jump by leaping 5.30 meters (17 feet, 4.75 inches).
Her jump is the fourth best in the school record book. Moore’s long jump mark also leads the NSAA.