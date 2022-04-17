Dakota State University’s women’s outdoor track & field team tallied 74 points to earn a runner-up honor Friday in the Bethel (Kan.) Invitational. Numerous members of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference competed in the meet.
Ottawa (Kan.) edged DSU by two points for the team title (76-74). Host-team Bethel finished third with 72 points, followed by Hutchinson CC (Kan.) fourth with 67s and Tabor (Kan.) fifth with 66.
Tyra Payne won two throwing titles for the Trojans. She won the hammer throw by tossing 45.26 meters (148 feet, 6 inches). Britni Plucker added a fourth-place finish with 43.06-meter toss (141 feet, 3 inches). Gabriella Peitzmeier was eighth with 40 meters (131 feet, 3 inches)
Payne won the discus throw after throwing 39.17 meters (128 feet, 6 inches) for DSU. Plucker produced a personal record toss of 36.35 meters (119 feet, 3 inches) to place fourth.
Peitzmeier was 12th with 31.03 meters (101 feet, 10 inches). Kaitie Slaba made her collegiate debut with a 23.88-meter toss (78 feet, 4 inches).
Payne led DSU with a season-best 10.52-meter (34 feet, 6.25 inches) shot put toss to finish eighth. Peitzmeier was ninth with 9.97 meters (32 feet, 8.5 inches). Fane Sauvakacolo hit a personal best 9.61 meters (31 feet, 6.5 inches).
DSU’s Plucker threw 22.53 meters (73 feet, 11 inches) in the javelin.
Sauvakacolo clocked a personal best time of 15.33 seconds to place third in the 100-meter hurdles. She cleared the high jump at 1.34 meters (4 feet, 4.75 inches).
Josie Wolf was fourth in the 100-meter dash prelims with a time of 12.71 seconds. Morgan Huber was ninth in 13.22 seconds.
Wolf was second in 59.86 seconds in the 400-meter dash and second in 25.75 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Sauvakacolo added a 10th-place finish in the 200 in 27.03 seconds while Saddie Palmquist was 16th in 29.55 seconds.
Huber leaped 4.70 meters (15 feet, 5 inches) to place fifth in the long jump for DSU.
Jacia Christiansen led the Trojans with a second-place finish in the 1500-meter run. She clocked a time of 5 minutes, 13.19 seconds. Jada Anderson followed up with a third-place finish in 5:19.68, while Palmquist was seventh in 5:31.41.