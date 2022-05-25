It was a beautiful day for the Region 2B Golf Meet at the Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Howard, Chester, Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland were four of 13 teams that competed in the regional meet.
The Chester boys placed first overall with a team score of 240. Howard tied for second with DeSmet after both teams shot a 259. Colman-Egan placed fifth with a team score of 269. ORR placed seventh with a score of 272.
The Chester girls placed first with a team score of 264. Howard was third with a score of 289.
BOYS
Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech sat atop the leaderboard after shooting a 74. Kriech edged out Chester’s Ashton Olivier, who shot a 75 to place second.
Chester’s Brayden Vogel placed third with a score of 80. ORR’s Carter Wermers shot a 82 to place fourth.
Howard’s Lane Hodges shot an 84 to place seventh. Chester’s Chase McDonald shot an 85 to place ninth.
Howard’s Kolt Koepsell shot an 86 to finish 11th. Colman-Egan’s Sawyer Uhing shot an 88 to place 12th. ORR’s Will Matson placed 17th after shooting a 91.
GIRLS
Chester’s Jadyn McDonald took home first place with a score of 82. Fellow Flyer Ayla McDonald shot an 85 to place second.
Howard’s Piper Thompson placed fifth after shooting a 90. Colman-Egan’s Berkley Gross and Howard’s Trinity Palmquist tied for seventh place after both golfers shot a 96.
Chester’s Cadence Olivier placed ninth with a score of 97. Howard’s Mia Glanzer placed 11th with a score of 103. ORR’s Hayden Oftedal placed 14th with a score of 105.