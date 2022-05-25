Chester Golf

CHESTER's ASHTON OLIVIER hits one from the fairway at the Region 2B golf meet in Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Olivier placed second overall for the Flyers. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

It was a beautiful day for the Region 2B Golf Meet at the Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Howard, Chester, Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland were four of 13 teams that competed in the regional meet.

The Chester boys placed first overall with a team score of 240. Howard tied for second with DeSmet after both teams shot a 259. Colman-Egan placed fifth with a team score of 269. ORR placed seventh with a score of 272.

The Chester girls placed first with a team score of 264. Howard was third with a score of 289.

BOYS

Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech sat atop the leaderboard after shooting a 74. Kriech edged out Chester’s Ashton Olivier, who shot a 75 to place second.

Chester’s Brayden Vogel placed third with a score of 80. ORR’s Carter Wermers shot a 82 to place fourth.

Howard’s Lane Hodges shot an 84 to place seventh. Chester’s Chase McDonald shot an 85 to place ninth.

Howard’s Kolt Koepsell shot an 86 to finish 11th. Colman-Egan’s Sawyer Uhing shot an 88 to place 12th. ORR’s Will Matson placed 17th after shooting a 91.

GIRLS

Chester’s Jadyn McDonald took home first place with a score of 82. Fellow Flyer Ayla McDonald shot an 85 to place second.

Howard’s Piper Thompson placed fifth after shooting a 90. Colman-Egan’s Berkley Gross and Howard’s Trinity Palmquist tied for seventh place after both golfers shot a 96.

Chester’s Cadence Olivier placed ninth with a score of 97. Howard’s Mia Glanzer placed 11th with a score of 103. ORR’s Hayden Oftedal placed 14th with a score of 105.