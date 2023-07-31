South Dakota State University’s Myah Selland was named a Summit League’s 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee by the conference office. The NCAA Woman of the Year program honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes.

The Woman of the Year selection committee, which is made up of representatives from the NCAA, will choose the Top 30 honorees with 10 selections from each of the association’s three divisions. The winner will be announced in October.