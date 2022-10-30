SDSUFB

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE'S Tucker Kraft hauls in a pass on Saturday against Indiana State. 

 Submitted photo

South Dakota State University scored touchdowns on each of its first seven offensive possessions to roll past Indiana State 49-7 before a Hobo Day crowd of 19,041 on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With their eighth consecutive victory, the top-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-1 overall and remained alone atop the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings at 6-0. Indiana State dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in league play.