South Dakota State University dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State 16-0 to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Jackrabbits extended their winning streak to six games in improving to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU, ranked No. 1 in both polls, fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Early on, it appeared as though the game would be a shootout. Both teams scored on their first possessions of the game, with the Bison taking the opening kickoff and marching 75 yards on seven plays, culminating with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cam Miller to D.J. Hart.
SDSU answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive of its own that featured Isaiah Davis breaking a number of tackles on his way to the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown run.
The Bison needed only three plays on their next drive, quickly responding with plays of 25 and 29 yards before Miller found paydirt from 6 yards out.
NDSU made it three touchdowns in its first three possessions early in the second quarter. After converting on fourth-and-1 from midfield, Miller looped a pass over the middle to a wide-open Hunter Luepke for a 30-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
Later in the period, the Bison were again knocking on the door, but a Jackrabbit interception in the end zone changed the complexion of the game for the second week in a row. This time, Colby Huerter leaped in front of a Bison receiver on a pass from backup quarterback Cole Payton to thwart the drive and keep SDSU within striking distance.
SDSU continued its recent third-quarter dominance by outscoring Bison 10-0 with scores on its two drives out of the locker room. Hunter Dustman connected on a 31-yard field goal on the initial drive of the second half and reserve running back Amar Johnson weaved his way through the NDSU defense for a 16-yard touchdown run on its next trip down the field.
Johnson’s touchdown came after offensive lineman Mason McCormick ripped a fumble away from an NDSU defender after quarterback Mark Gronowski was sacked at his own 29-yard line.
The Jackrabbits pulled to within 21-20 on a 38-yard field goal by Dustman with 10 minutes and 25 second to play, then put together the game-winning drive on their next possession. Taking over at their own 41 midway through the quarter, wide receiver Jadon Janke rolled around left end on a forward pitch for a 39-yard gain to the NDSU 20 on the first play of the drive and Johnson carried four plays in a row for 19 more yards to the Bison 1 yard line. However, Isaiah Davis was stopped short of the goal line on third-and-goal, and SDSU opted to take the lead on a field goal, which Dustman delivered from 18 yards out, for a 23-21 advantage with 3:49 to play.
On the ensuing possession, NDSU picked up a pair of first downs to move the ball into Jackrabbit territory at the 49. A short run and three incomplete passes later, the last of which was broken up by Dalys Beanum, sealed the Jackrabbit victory.