Football

South Dakota State University dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State 16-0 to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Jackrabbits extended their winning streak to six games in improving to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU, ranked No. 1 in both polls, fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.