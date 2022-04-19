The Madison Bulldogs picked up a pair of high school baseball victories over the weekend by whitewashing Baltic 10-0 and then defeating Hanson 13-2.
With the two wins, the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five games and brought their overall record to 5-2.
Madison 10, Baltic 0
The Bulldogs jumped on Baltic early by scoring five runs in the first inning. Madison added five more runs in the top of the third inning to help them pick up the 10-0 victory.
Riley Kearin and Mickale Dohrer combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for the Bulldogs. Kearin pitched two innings and gave up just one hit while striking out two batters. Dohrer pitched three innings and gave up three hits while striking out three batters.
Trey Smith hit a three-run home run for the Bulldogs. Michael Peters recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for Madison. Aspen Dahl collected three hits.
Madison 13, Hanson 2
The Bulldogs struck early, scoring four runs in the opening frame. That proved to be the only offense the Bulldogs would need behind strong pitching performances from Lucas Mork and Lucas Johnson.
Mork pitched three innings and gave up just two hits while striking out six batters. Johnson pitched three innings and scattered four hits while striking out five batters.
Dahl hit a three-run home run for the Bulldogs. Peters hit a double and drove in one run. Hayden Kane collected two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Braxton Bjorklund hit a double and drove in one run. Mason Kennington hit a double and scored one run for Madison.