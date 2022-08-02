The North Star Athletic Association announced its 2022 football coaches’ preseason poll Monday, voted by the league’s head coaches. Dickinson State (N.D.) was the unanimous pick to win the conference title for the eighth consecutive year. Coaches could not vote for their own team.
Dakota State University tallied 22 points to place fourth in the preseason poll.
DSU’s Trojans finished the league with a 5-3 record last season, tying for third place with Waldorf (Iowa).
DSU was 4-0 at home against members of the NSAA in 2021, the first time the Trojans finished conference play undefeated at home since league inception in 2013-14.
DSU finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 6-4, their first winning season since 2017.
The Blue Hawks earned six first-place votes after tallying 36 points to claim the top spot in the preseason poll.
Valley City State (N.D.) and Waldorf (Iowa) were tied for second with 28 points each. The Vikings picked up the final first-place vote.
Mayville State (N.D.) placed fifth with 15 points, followed by Presentation (S.D.) sixth with 12 points and NSAA football associate member Iowa Wesleyan seventh with six points.
Each member will play six conference games during the season, with each receiving a bye for one week. The league officially starts on Oct. 1, when the Trojans host the seven-time defending champion Dickinson State at 1 p.m.
The conference season ends on Nov. 12 with DSU hosting Waldorf (Iowa). The Trojans will have their bye on Nov. 5.
DSU makes its season debut on Aug. 25 in the 7th annual Ag Bowl game vs, Dakota Wesleyan at 7 p.m.
There will be a tailgate party and activities prior to the game.