Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Star Athletic Association announced its 2022 football coaches’ preseason poll Monday, voted by the league’s head coaches. Dickinson State (N.D.) was the unanimous pick to win the conference title for the eighth consecutive year. Coaches could not vote for their own team.

Dakota State University tallied 22 points to place fourth in the preseason poll.