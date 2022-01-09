The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 45-41 victory over Pine Ridge inside the Corn Palace at Mitchell on Saturday.
Audrey Nelson got the Bulldogs going by scoring the first four points of the ballgame. A Kaitlyn Sewell bucket pushed Madison’s early lead to 6-0.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a 14-2 lead.
Nelson finished the first period with eight points.
Zoey Gerry opened the scoring in the second quarter to give Madison a 16-4 lead. Gerry later hit a three-pointer to push Madison’s lead to 23-9.
With the Bulldogs holding a 25-15 lead, Karley Lurz hit a three-pointer to push Madison’s lead to 28-15. Gerry ended the scoring in the first half by knocking down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 32-15 halftime advantage.
Gerry scored 13 points in the second quarter and ended the first half with 15 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.
In the early moments of the third quarter, Gerry buried another three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 36-15 lead. A Lurz three-pointer gave Madison their largest lead of the ballgame at 41-22.
That’s when Pine Ridge started its comeback. Following the three-pointer from Lurz, Pine Ridge went on a 15-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 41-37.
A basket from Callie McDermott ended Madison’s scoring drought and gave the Bulldogs a 43-37 lead.
The Bulldogs were able to hold on for a 45-41 victory. Gerry earned Player of the Game honors for the Bulldogs. Gerry scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Nelson scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Lurz chipped in with seven points.
With the win, Madison now owns a 2-6 overall record. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Vermillion.