Howard extends winning streak to five By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Sep 14, 2022

The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-0 victory against James Valley on Monday in Howard.The Tigers won the first set of the match 25-23. Howard won the second set 25-23 and completed the sweep with a 25-14 victory in the third set.Kate Connor recorded a team-high 13 kills and two blocks. Abby Aslesen recorded eight kills and two aces.Rylee Rudebusch recorded 21 assists. Canyon Kidd recorded 20 digs. Marina Kollmann recorded 14 digs. Piper Thompson recorded 12 digs.With the win the Tigers improved to 5-2 overall. They'll be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Menno. The Tigers will be back home on Thursday when they host Chester.