A trio of local teams competed in the Ken Ruml Invitational in Howard on Saturday. McCook Central/Montrose took home first place with a total score of 146.5.
Howard, the host school, placed fourth with a point total of 121.0. The Madison Bulldogs finished in seventh place with a score of 92.0. Chester tied for 12th place with a score of 17.0.
106-lb. division
Howard’s Conner Giedd defeated Madison’s Cole Downs in the opening match by fall. Giedd won his next two matches by fall en route to the championship match. In the championship match, Giedd fell to Wagner’s Karstyn Lhotak by decision (5-2).
113-lb. division
Chester’s Daniel Swenson took home fourth place by going 2-2. Swenson won his first match of the day by fall over Madison’s Carter Downs.
Swenson then lost his next match by fall against Parkston’s Kaden Holzbauer. Swenson won his next match by fall to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, the Chester Flyer wrestler fell to Parker’s Dylan Buseman by fall.
120-lb. division
Howard’s Tate Miller won his first three matches of the day to reach the championship match. Miller won his first two matches by fall before defeating Madison’s Caleb Hodges by decision (2-1) to reach the championship match. In the championship match, Miller lost by decision (2-1) to Kingsbury County’s Gannon Gilligan.
Following his loss to Miller, Hodges went 2-0 to take home third place for the Bulldogs. In the third-place match, Hodges defeated Webster Area’s Haeden Jorgenson by decision (3-1).
132-lb. division
Madison’s Blake Johnson won his first two matches of the tournament to reach the championship match against Wagner’s Jhett Breen. In the championship match, it was Breen defeating Johnson by fall.
138-lb. division
Madison’s Isaac Henry won his first two matches of the day by fall, before losing to Webster Area’s and eventual champion, Cael Larson.
Henry then defeated Howard’s Karsyn Feldhaus to reach the thir-place match. In the third-place match, Henry defeated Parker’s Andrew Even by fall.
145-lb. division
Madison’s Jessi Englert won his first match of the tournament by fall over Tri-Valley’s Lawson Loiseau. Englert then defeated Howard’s Karsten Hamilton by fall to reach the semifinals. In the semifinals, Englert fell to McCook County/Montrose’s Jackson Remmers by technical fall (19-3).
In the consolation bracket, Englert defeated Kingsbury County’s Luke Steffensen by decision (4-0) to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, it was Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney’s Drew Gerlach defeating Englert by fall.
160-lb. division
Howard’s John Callies remained undefeated on the season by going 4-0 on the day to take home first place for the Tigers.
Callies won his first three matches of the day by fall, including a victory over Madison’s Layne Hess in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
In the championship match, Callies squared off against MCM’s Carter Randall. Callies defeated Randall by decision (8-3).
170-lb. division
Howard’s Calvin Halverson went 5-1 to take home third place for the Tigers. Halverson won his first match by fall, before losing to Kingsbury County’s Connor Johnson by fall. In the consolation bracket, Halverson went 4-0, with all four victories coming by fall.
182-lb. division
Howard’s Griffin Clubb won the first two matches of the tournament to reach the championship match. Both victories for Clubb came by pinfall. In the championship match, Clubb lost to Parkston’s Noah Mahoney by fall.
195-lb. division
Braxton Bjorklund took home fourth place for the Bulldogs by going 1-2. Bjorklund defeated Tri-Valley’s Luke Nehlich by decision (6-3) to reach the third-place match. In the third-place match, Bjorklund fell to Parkston’s Lane Johnson by fall.