The Dakota State Athletics Department will induct five individuals and one team into the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame on June 4.
The 26th annual Hall of Fame will be held at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the induction ceremony at 7 p.m.
The new class features members of the Lady T’s basketball team that captured the Dakota Athletic Conference regular-season title and advanced to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight round.
Individual inductees are Jessica VanLoy, Joe Backus, Brian Kern, Dr. Jerry Tunheim and Carla Sudenga.
The 2005-06 Lady T’s shared the regular-season title with Minot State with 10-4 records. The Lady T’s lost in the semifinals of the DAC postseason tournament but, due to their national ranking, received an at-large bid to the national tournament. DSU was seeded No. 6 in its bracket and upset third-seeded Shawnee State (Ohio) 59-55. In the next game, the Lady T’s rolled past second-seeded Tabor (Kan.) 77-58 in the Sweet Sixteen round. The Lady T’s fell to the eventual national champion Hastings (Neb.) in the Elite Eight round 55-41.
The Lady T’s finished with an overall record of 22-11.
VANLOY
Jessica VanLoy was a key member of the 2005-06 Lady T’s in the postseason run at the national tournament. During her career, she fueled the team to three national tournament appearances from 2004-08 and three DAC regular-season championships. She is listed in numerous Top 10 categories in the school record book.
VanLoy was selected to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball All-America teams three times, being on the Honorable Mention Team in 2006 and ‘07 and earning the Second Team distinction in 2008. She was also named to the DAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference teams for three years from 2006-08. She was a dual sport athlete for the Trojans, where she was named to DAC Softball All-Conference squad in 2007.
BACKUS
Joe Backus was one of the top rebounders in program history, finishing third all-time with 680 rebounds. He was selected to the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Honorable Mention team in both 2007 and ‘08.
He was voted the DAC Men’s Basketball Most Valuable Senior and was a three-time All-Conference player.
DSU will be inducting three significant contributors to the Athletic Department: Kern, Tunheim and Sudenga.
KERN
Kern is a long-time contributor. He and his brother Dan established the Leslie Grayson Kern Endowed Scholarship in 1997 which is given each year to a DSU football student-athlete. A second gift was used to build the current weight room that benefits all DSU athletes. His most recent gift secured the funding for the new football stadium, scheduled to be completed by fall 2024.
Kern was a linebacker for the Trojans in 1986-87 after transferring from Fergus Falls CC.
TUNHEIM
Tunheim was the 20th president of DSU and served in that role for 17 years from 1987 to 2004. He has been a scholarship supporter of DSU athletes. He established the Nancy and Dr. Jerald A. Tunheim Endowed Scholarship and the Tunheim and Friends Garden Co-op Endowed Scholarship, which are given to athletes with financial need and DSU women’s basketball athletes, respectively. Tunheim helped grow the athletic programs after the mission change at DSU in the 1984.
Tunheim earned his Ph.D. in physics from Oklahoma State and is listed in Who’s Who in American Educations, American Men and Women of Science and Oxford’s Who’s Who.
SUDENGA
Sudenga was the senior secretary for the DSU Athletic Department for 34 years, the longest tenure in history. She worked with more than 5,000 athletes and coaches in overseeing eligibility, purchasing equipment, coordinating bus and van travels, contracting officials and more. She was integral in planning and overseeing the DSU Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.
She was a two-time recipient of the Terry Ryan Distinguished Service Award which recognizes service, dedication and commitment. She retired from DSU in spring 2020.
The event is open to the public. To RVSP for the banquet, call 605-256-5229 or email Jennifer Walz at jennifer.walz@dsu.edu by June 1. Tickets are $20 per person; a limited number may be purchased at the door.