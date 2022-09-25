DSU FB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY running back Tyce Ortman scored the first touchdown for the Trojans as the defense of Iowa Wesleyan pushed against the offensive line of DSU.

 Photo by Michael Black

Dakota State University exploded for 273 rushing yards Saturday afternoon, the highest since the 2019 season (when DSU hit 200-plus rushing yards six times), to defeat Iowa Wesleyan 24-7 in the non-North Star Athletic Association contest at Trojan Field.

It was the second all-time meeting between DSU and IWU, where the Trojans remained 2-0. The Trojans won back-to-back homecoming games for the first time since 2015 and ‘16.