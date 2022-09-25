Dakota State University exploded for 273 rushing yards Saturday afternoon, the highest since the 2019 season (when DSU hit 200-plus rushing yards six times), to defeat Iowa Wesleyan 24-7 in the non-North Star Athletic Association contest at Trojan Field.
It was the second all-time meeting between DSU and IWU, where the Trojans remained 2-0. The Trojans won back-to-back homecoming games for the first time since 2015 and ‘16.
The Trojans remained undefeated at home this season (2-0) and improved their overall record to 2-2.
Tyce Ortman finished the game with 164 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 25 attempts. Dylan Johnson rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown on six rushing attempts.
Cole Sylliaasen caught two passes for 22 yards and one touchdown. Josiah Vitale passed for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Devonte Murphy recorded nine tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Brooks Jansen recorded seven tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Cody Brown had seven tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.
Blake Duran recorded four tackles and picked off one pass for DSU. Kani Johnson recorded one interception.
Iowa Wesleyan, associate member of the NSAA football league, saw its two-game winning streak came to an end. The Tigers fell to 2-3 overall.
Both teams will meet again at an NSAA contest in Mt. Pleasant on Oct. 29.
DSU honored its six seniors prior to the game: Mason Lloyd, Travis Rebstock, Max Sonne, Cooper McDermott, Mose Timoteo and Darrion Conrad.