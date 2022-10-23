Chester's Emery Larson wins Class B cross country title By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Oct 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A total of 113 individuals competed in the girls 5K run at the Class B State Cross Country Meet in Huron on Saturday.Chester’s Emery Larson led the pack. The freshman crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:15.24 to win the Class B individual state title.Northwestern’s Ella Boekelheide placed second with a time of 19:19.24. Arlington’s Kaelyn Ulschmid was third with a time of 19:22.36.Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze placed 11th with a time of 20:40.35. Presley Luze placed 18th with a time of 21:10.11.Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder placed first in the boys 5K run with a time of 16:38.25.Howard’s Caden Schwader placed 11th with a time of 17:57.33.CLASS AMadison’s Jessie Tappe finished 61st in the Class A girls 5K run. Tappe finished with a time of 21:25.38. Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker finished first with a time of 18:32.67.Madison’s Dylan Gerdes finished 54th in the Class A boys 5K run. Gerdes finished with a time of 18:16.64.Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche placed first with a time of 15:30.28. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dan and Cindy Uthe celebrate 44 years of Lake Herman Auto Sales Barger, Bickett place at Winter Nationals Two petitions filed for ORR school board election Law Enforcement Blotter Museum to offer spine-tingling adventure Dine Out to Donate raises $4,700 Prep Sports Roundup: Madison falls to EPJ 3-1 City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday Environmental scientist advises LEPC about hazardous materials Chief deputy expresses interest in serving as Lake County sheriff Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists