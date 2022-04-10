Four Dakota State University women set personal records in the 2022 Sioux City Relays on Friday at Olsen Stadium.
Jacia Christiansen broke a 20-year-old school record for the Trojans. She clocked a career-best time of 38 minutes, 26.52 seconds to finish third in the race. The previous record was held by Laura Carrow with a time of 38:54.70 in 2002.
All three DSU throwers set personal bests, led by Tyra Payne in the hammer throw. She tossed 45.98 meters (150 feet, 10.25 inches) to place eighth. Her toss is the fourth best in school history. Gabriella Peitzmeier added a personal record of 0.77 meters (133 feet, 9.25 inches) to finish 14th.
Payne added the sixth-best discus throw in school history, throwing 40.02 meters (131 feet, 3.75 inches) to finish fifth in the event. Britni Plucker posted a career-best toss of 35.61 meters (116 feet, 10 inches) to finish 11th. Peitzmeier also set a personal best with a toss of 31.94 meters (104 feet, 9.5 inches) to place 15th.
Josie Wolf was third in the 100-meter dash prelims with a time of 12.75 seconds for DSU, advancing to Saturday’s 100-meter dash finals. She also finished third in the 200-meter dash in 27 seconds. Shaylee DeBeer was seventh in the race in 28.08 seconds.
A pair of Trojan hurdlers competed in the 100-meter hurdles Saturday after placing in the top eight in prelims. Fane Sauvakacolo had a time of 16.14 seconds to finish fifth, followed by DeBeer with a sixth-place finish in 16.53 seconds.
Carson Quigley leaped 9.47 meters (31 feet, 1 inch) in the triple jump, earning a sixth-place finish for DSU.
Jennifer Giles clocked a time of 1 minute, 6.39 seconds for a ninth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.
Jada Anderson placed 15th in the 800-meter run in 2:34.09, followed by Saddie Palmquist with a 17th-place finish in 2:37.35.