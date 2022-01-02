It was a tale of two halves for the Madison girls basketball team on Friday. On New Year’s Eve, the Bulldogs tangled with undefeated Sioux Valley inside the Sanford Pentagon in the Hoops Classic.
The Bulldogs played arguably their best half of basketball during the first 16 minutes of the ballgame. They trailed Sioux Valley 27-26 at halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs were held to just 12 points and fell to Sioux Valley 63-38.
Audrey Nelson gave the Bulldogs the early lead by knocking down a three-pointer. A bucket from Abby Morse gave Madison a 5-0 lead.
Sioux Valley finally got on the board with three minutes left to play in the opening quarter to trim Madison’s lead to 5-2.
With the Bulldogs holding a 9-4 lead, Nelson closed out the scoring in the first quarter to give Madison an 11-4 lead after the first eight minutes of the game.
Nelson opened the scoring in the second quarter to push Madison’s lead to 13-4. Sioux Valley hit a three-pointer to trim Madison’s lead to 13-7. It was the first of four three-pointers that Sioux Valley would make in the second quarter.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a 16-14 lead, Callie McDermott knocked down a bucket to push Madison’s lead back to four points at 18-14.
Following a Sioux Valley three-pointer, Madison’s Karley Lurz banked in a three-pointer to push their lead back to four points at 21-17.
Sioux Valley claimed their first lead of the game with 58 seconds left in the first half at 24-23. It was a lead that they’d never relinquish.
A three-pointer from McDermott right before the first-half buzzer trimmed Sioux Valley’s lead to 27-26.
Sioux Valley opened the second half with a 6-0 run to push their lead to 33-26. A three-pointer from Nelson got the Bulldogs back within four points at 33-29.
Sioux Valley closed out the third quarter by going on a 7-0 run to take a 41-32 lead into the final quarter.
After only scoring six points in the third quarter, Madison again only scored six points in the fourth quarter, as Sioux Valley pulled away with a 63-38 victory.
Nelson finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. McDermott chipped in with nine points. Lurz scored eight points and grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.
The loss dropped Madison to 1-5 overall. After winning their season-opener, the Bulldogs have now lost five straight games.
Madison will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday, when they host Arlington. The Cardinals are currently 3-1 overall.