Ben Brooks

MADISON's Ben Brooks extends for the goal line to score Madison's first touchdown against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Madison’s fourth-quarter comeback bid fell just short on Friday against Sioux Falls Christian.

Trailing 34-14 to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points on a pair of Ben Brooks rushing touchdowns to trim Sioux Falls Christian’s lead to 34-28 with 55 seconds left in the game.