Madison’s fourth-quarter comeback bid fell just short on Friday against Sioux Falls Christian.
Trailing 34-14 to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points on a pair of Ben Brooks rushing touchdowns to trim Sioux Falls Christian’s lead to 34-28 with 55 seconds left in the game.
Unfortunately for the large homecoming crowd in Madison, the Bulldogs were unable to recover the onside kick and fell to the Chargers 34-28, bringing their overall record to 1-3.
The Bulldogs turned over the ball on downs on the first drive of the game.
They quickly got the ball back thanks to an interception by Andrew Comes.
The Bulldogs went three and out following the interception and were unable to take advantage of the Sioux Falls Christian turnover.
The Chargers converted on third down thanks to a 32-yard pass to set them up inside Madison’s 20 yard line. An attempted field goal by the Chargers went wide left to keep the game tied at 0-0.
Following Madison’s second turnover on downs, Sioux Falls Christian took over at midfield and scored on a 38-yard passing touchdown with 7:22 left in the first half. After the extra point, the Chargers held a 7-0 lead.
A few plays later, the Chargers got on the board again thanks to a 21-yard pick-six. After the extra point, the Chargers held a 14-0 lead.
A 39-yard pass play from Brooks to Shane Veenhof set up the Bulldogs inside Sioux Falls Christian’s 10 yard line. With 3:03 left in the first half, Brooks scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to trim SFC’s lead to 14-7.
With 43 seconds left in the half, the Chargers scored on a 65-yard passing touchdown to go up 21-7 at intermission.
Brooks finished the game with 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brooks passed for 149 yards and one passing touchdown.
Veenhoff caught nine passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Caden DeVries recorded nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Carson Wolf recorded seven tackles. Joe Gors had seven tackles and four tackles for loss. Eli Barger recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception.
Madison is now 1-3 overall and 0-3 at home. Madison will look to get back into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on Dakota Valley.