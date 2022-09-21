Chester VB

CHESTER'S Kaylor Geraets dives for the ball during a home volleyball match against Parker on Tuesday. The Chester senior led the team with nine digs. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Chester Flyers showcased why they’re one of the top ranked teams in Class B volleyball on Tuesday evening. The No. 3 team in Class B swept Parker 3-0 to pick up their 11th win of the season and improve to 11-3 overall.

“I thought our team did a nice job of serving aggressively,” Chester head coach Jean O’Hara said. “We were able to control the pace of the match, and that made a huge difference for us offensively.”