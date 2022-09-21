The Chester Flyers showcased why they’re one of the top ranked teams in Class B volleyball on Tuesday evening. The No. 3 team in Class B swept Parker 3-0 to pick up their 11th win of the season and improve to 11-3 overall.
“I thought our team did a nice job of serving aggressively,” Chester head coach Jean O’Hara said. “We were able to control the pace of the match, and that made a huge difference for us offensively.”
A kill from Serena Larson in the opening set broke a 2-2 tie and, from there, the Flyers never looked back.
Lily Van Hall recorded an ace for the Flyers to give Chester a 6-2 lead. Another ace from Kaylor Geraets put the Flyers up 9-3.
A kill from Jacy Wolf was followed by an ace from Emery Larson that put the Flyers ahead 12-4. Wolf recorded Chester’s fourth ace of the set to put the Flyers up 15-5. The Flyers went on to win the first set 25-9.
Van Hal finished the opening set with four kills and two aces. Wolf recorded two kills and one ace for the Flyers.
Van Hal started the second set by recording an ace to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. Van Hall recorded another ace to put the Flyers up 3-0. The Chester freshman recorded back-to-back aces to give the Flyers a commanding 6-0 lead.
The Flyers won the second set 25-4 to take the 2-0 match lead. As a team, the Flyers recorded 10 aces. Wolf recorded five and Van Hall added four.
Chester completed the sweep by defeating Parker 25-12 in the third set to pick up the 3-0 victory.
Wolf finished the match with a team-leading nine kills. Wolf added six aces and seven assists.
Van Hal recorded 23 assists, eight kills and six aces for the Flyers. Geraets had a team-high nine digs. Larson finished the match with eight digs.
Chester will hit the road on Thursday to take on Garretson. The Blue Dragons are currently 9-4 overall.