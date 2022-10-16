The Chester Flyers swept the Madison Bulldogs in Chester on Thursday to extend their winning streak to nine games. The Flyers won the first two sets by the score of 25-17 and won the third set 25-14 to pick up the 3-0 victory.
Lily Van Hal recorded 11 kills, 17 assists, 16 digs and two aces for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf recorded 10 kills, 20 assists and three aces. Emery Larson recorded 20 digs.
Audrey Nelson recorded 12 kills, five blocks and 10 digs for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded eight kills, eight assists and nine digs. Callie McDermott recorded 14 digs.
With the win the Flyers improved to 21-5 overall. The Flyers will look to pick up their 10th straight win on Tuesday when they host Sioux Valley.
The Bulldogs are now 10-10 overall. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they host Dell Rapids.
Dakota Valley Tournament
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders went 4-0 at the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Raiders defeated Iroquois/Lake Preston 2-1 (15-25, 25-14- 25-11). ORR then swept Dell Rapids St. Mary 2-0 (25-15, 25-12). The Raiders defeated De Smet 2-0 (25-17, 25-19). The Raiders wrapped up the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Estelline/Hendricks (25-16, 9-25, 25-20).
“I thought our team showed strong determination and effort to win the tournament,” ORR head coach Kaylee Stratton said. “They played disciplined volleyball on our side of the net today and played really well together.”
Julia Trygstad finished the tournament with 48 kills and 24 digs. Bailey Hyland recorded 21 kills and 36 digs.
Alivia Bickett recorded 13 kills and 17 digs. Camlin Schneider recorded 12 kills and four aces. Paige Hanson recorded seven kills and 47 assists. Brooklyn Hageman recorded 35 assists.
Prep Cross Country
The Madison Bulldogs will be sending two individuals to the State Cross Country Meet in Huron on Saturday.
Dylan Gerdes qualified for the state meet after placing 11th at the Region 2A meet on Thursday. Gerdes crossed the finish line with a time of 18:06.25.
Jessie Tappe just made the cut with a 20th place finish. Tappe crossed the finish line with a time of 21:12.74.
Prep Football
The Madison Bulldogs dropped the regular season finale at the Dakota Dome on Friday to Vermillion 28-20. With the loss the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 3-5 record.
The Bulldogs held a 20-15 lead to start the fourth quarter, but were outscored 13-0 in the final 12 minutes.
Ben Brooks rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown. The Madison quarterback also threw one touchdown pass.
Bruce Galde scored a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs. Andrew Comes finished the game with 47 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Caden DeVries recorded 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception for the Bulldogs. Eli Barger recorded 11 tackles and two interceptions. Joe Gors recorded nine tackles.
Howard 45, Chester 7
The Howard Tigers wrapped up a perfect regular season on Friday with a 45-7 road victory against Chester. The Tigers outscored Chester 38-0 in the first half to run away from the Flyers.
Taiden Hoyer accounted for three first quarter touchdowns for the Tigers. Hoyer connected on a 62-yard passing touchdown to Griffin Clubb to open the scoring. Hoyer added another touchdown on an 8-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers up 13-0. Hoyer wrapped up the scoring in the first quarter with a 42-yard passing touchdown to Luke Koepsell.
Hoyer finished the game with 158-passing yards and three touchdown passes. Hoyer also added a rushing touchdown.
Clubb finished the game with 150 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries for the Tigers. Clubb added two receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Luke Koepsell caught two passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Karsten Hamilton rushed for 65 yards on four carries. Tate Miller rushed for 55 yards on seven carries. Will Maier and Karsyn Feldhaus both scored a rushing touchdown.
Luke Koepsell recorded five tackles, one sack and one interception. Kaden Hofer recorded five tackles.
Alfred Frankenhoff scored on a 95-yard rushing touchdown for the Flyers. Layke Wold rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries. Jovi Wolf caught four passes for 43 yards.
Garrett Hansen recorded 8.5 tackles. Brayden Schut recorded six tackles. Wolf recorded 5.5 tackles.
With the win the Tigers finished the regular season with a 8-0 record. The Flyers finished the season with a 3-5 record.
Iroquois/Lake
Preston 44, ORR 6
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders wrapped up the regular season on Friday with a 44-6 loss to Iroquois/Lake Preston.
“Offensively, our gameplan was limited due to having to simplify some things Friday afternoon,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “On defense, the boys were in position, but we struggled getting guys to the ground consistently.”
Brock Eppe rushed for 91 yards and 11 carries for the Raiders. Riley Schneider 35 yards and one touchdown on five carries.
With the loss the Raiders finished the regular season with a 2-6 record.