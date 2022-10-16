ORR VB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND Raiders went 4-0 at the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday. Pictured from left (back) coach Carli Bunger, coach Kaylee Stratton, Alivia Bickett, Bella Malisch, Camlin Schneider, Paige Hanson, Brooklyn Hageman, Hattie Hanson, Dayna Borah, Brookelyn Riedel, Julia Trygstad, Statistician Brycelyn Wolf. Front, Emily Matson, Kylee Misar, Bailey Hyland, Grace Feige, Hayden Oftedal Kailey Pearson

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Chester Flyers swept the Madison Bulldogs in Chester on Thursday to extend their winning streak to nine games. The Flyers won the first two sets by the score of 25-17 and won the third set 25-14 to pick up the 3-0 victory.

Lily Van Hal recorded 11 kills, 17 assists, 16 digs and two aces for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf recorded 10 kills, 20 assists and three aces. Emery Larson recorded 20 digs.