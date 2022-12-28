South Dakota State University makes its Summit League home debut at 7 p.m. on Thursday when the Jackrabbits take on Western Illinois in Frost Arena. Both teams are set to play their second games of conference action.

SDSU fell in its Summit League opener 79-40 to Oral Roberts in Tulsa on Dec. 19. The Jacks’ second game of the road trip vs. Kansas City was postponed due to weather. Western Illinois won its opening league game 79-60 over North Dakota State in Macomb, but its matchup on Dec. 21 vs. North Dakota was postponed.