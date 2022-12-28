South Dakota State University makes its Summit League home debut at 7 p.m. on Thursday when the Jackrabbits take on Western Illinois in Frost Arena. Both teams are set to play their second games of conference action.
SDSU fell in its Summit League opener 79-40 to Oral Roberts in Tulsa on Dec. 19. The Jacks’ second game of the road trip vs. Kansas City was postponed due to weather. Western Illinois won its opening league game 79-60 over North Dakota State in Macomb, but its matchup on Dec. 21 vs. North Dakota was postponed.
The Jackrabbits play the first of nine home league matchups Thursday. SDSU returns to its home floor for the first time since consecutive games vs. EWU and Mount Marty.
SDSU claimed its largest victory of the season over the Lancers on Dec. 12 (85-56), following a 23-point comeback on Dec. 10 against EWU that led to a 77-76 win over the Eags. SDSU has been led through 13 games by Zeke Mayo, who averages a team-best 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. The Jacks lead the conference and are fifth in DI in free throw percentage (80.3%). They rank second in the Summit and are 15th in DI in fouls per game (13.6).
The Jackrabbits and Leathernecks meet for the 38th time on Thursday. SDSU holds a 32-5 all-time series lead over WIU and currently owns a six-game win streak in the head-to-head series. The Leathernecks’ last victory came on March 9, 2019, when they beat the top-seeded Jacks 79-76 in the Summit League Tournament first round.
Western Illinois makes its way to Brookings on a six-game win streak that includes victories over DI opponents in Southern Indiana, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Eastern Illinois and NDSU.
The Leathernecks have four double-digit scorers but are paced by 16-point averages from Alec Rosner and Trenton Massner. Jesiah West averages a team-best 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. WIU ranks second among league members in scoring offense (77.8) and scoring defense (71.2).