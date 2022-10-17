The Madison Bulldogs went 2-2 at the Dak XII Conference Volleyball Tournament in Hartford on Saturday. Madison defeated Vermillion and Tri-Valley, with the two losses coming against Canton and Tea.

“We had some great moments when things were clicking and we would go on big runs,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “We just need to find a way at times to stop our opponents from going on the same runs. It was a hard-fought day with three matches right in a row. The girls played hard until the end and left it all out on the court.”