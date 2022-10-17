The Madison Bulldogs went 2-2 at the Dak XII Conference Volleyball Tournament in Hartford on Saturday. Madison defeated Vermillion and Tri-Valley, with the two losses coming against Canton and Tea.
“We had some great moments when things were clicking and we would go on big runs,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “We just need to find a way at times to stop our opponents from going on the same runs. It was a hard-fought day with three matches right in a row. The girls played hard until the end and left it all out on the court.”
The Bulldogs defeated Vermillion 2-0 (28-26, 25-20), then lost to Canton 2-0 (12-25, 18-25) and to Tea 2-1 (25-18, 20-25, 18-25). The Bulldogs wrapped up the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Tri-Valley (15-25, 25-14, 25-17).
Audrey Nelson finished the tournament with 48 kills, 29 digs and eight blocks. Amanda Vacanti recorded 19 kills, four aces and 39 assists.
Maycee Theede recorded eight aces and 26 digs. Cadence Zens added 23 digs. Karley Theede recorded 36 assists.
Dakota Valley
Conference Tourney
The Colman-Egan Hawks went 3-1 at the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament in Estelline on Saturday.
Colman-Egan defeated Arlington 2-0 (25-20, 25-15) to open the tournament. Daniela Lee recorded 10 kills. Kadance Landis finished the match with seven kills. Berkley Groos recorded 11 digs. Lanie Mousel had 21 assists.
The Hawks defeated Castlewood 2-1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-23) to improve to 2-0 on the day. Elaina Rhode recorded a team-leading eight kills in the match for the Hawks.
Landis finished the match with seven kills and four aces. Lee recorded six kills and 11 digs.
Groos had 25 digs. Lanie Mousel recorded 16 assists and 12 digs. Ava Mousel added 11 assists.
Colman-Egan defeated Deubrook 2-0 (25-21, 25-17) to improve to 3-0. Lee recorded eight kills, two aces and 14 digs. Rhode recorded eight kills. Landis added five kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded 18 assists. Groos had four kills and 11 digs. Ava Mousel recorded nine assists and two aces.
The Hawks fell to Elkton-Lake Benton 2-0 (18-25, 21-25) to finish the tournament with a 3-1 record.
Landis finished the match with six kills for the Hawks. Groos recorded four kills and 11 digs. Lanie Mousel recorded 13 assists.