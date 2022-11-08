The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 78-69 loss to No. 21 Creighton Monday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (0-1) led by as many as nine points early in the second quarter, but scoring droughts and costly turnovers allowed the Bluejays (1-0) to rally and come away with the nine-point victory.