The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 78-69 loss to No. 21 Creighton Monday night at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits (0-1) led by as many as nine points early in the second quarter, but scoring droughts and costly turnovers allowed the Bluejays (1-0) to rally and come away with the nine-point victory.
Four Jackrabbits posted double-digit scoring totals, paced by Myah Selland’s 22 points. The redshirt senior went 7-for-15 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and a 6-of-7 free throw effort. Selland also gave out a team-high four assists, had three steals and grabbed two rebounds.
Freshmen Brooklyn Meyer and Ellie Colbeck both came off the bench to put up 12 and 10 points, respectively, in their Jackrabbit debuts. Meyer started the game 3-for-3 from the field and ended up 6-of-8. She also had two rebounds in her 16 minutes on the floor. Colbeck had five rebounds and an assist.
Haleigh Timmer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points to go with four rebounds. Kallie Theisen just missed a double-digit night, tallying nine points. She had a team-high six rebounds and the Jacks’ only block.
Paiton Burckhard was held scoreless on the night but matched Theisen’s six rebounds and Selland’s four assists.
Creighton got 30 points from Lauren Jensen and 13 from Morgan Maly. The Bluejays’ leading scorer from last season, Emma Ronsiek, was held to six points.
Timmer scored on back-to-back possessions to give the Jacks a 5-2 lead in the opening minutes, then Selland and Meyer combined for a nine-point run to push the advantage to 12-6. After Creighton tied the game at 14, a 5-0 stretch in the final minute of the opening period gave the Jacks a 19-14 lead.
Theisen and Tori Nelson opened the second quarter with consecutive layups, extending the Jackrabbit lead to nine. The home team’s largest lead came a second time at the 8:18 mark, but the Bluejays cut the deficit to just one with an 8-0 run over the next four minutes. Selland scored nine of the last 11 SDSU points of the half, helping State to a 36-33 edge at the break.
Following a Timmer layup to start the second half, Creighton put up 10 straight points to to take a 43-38 lead. SDSU tied things up three times over the rest of the quarter but could not regain the lead.
Meyer finished a layup and Selland knocked down a pair of free throws in the final 1:15 to pull SDSU back within four.
Colbeck drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the contest at 64 with six minutes left, but the basket was followed by a series of turnovers and tough possessions that led to a 9-0 Creighton run over the next five minutes, putting the game out of reach.