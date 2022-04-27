CE

COLMAN-EGAN's Berkley Groos tees off at the St. Mary Invite in Dell Rapids on Tuesday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Eleven boys teams and seven girls teams converged on Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids in Tuesday.

The Chester boys took home first place with a total team score of 233. The Howard boys placed fourth with a score of 264. Colman-Egan finished in sixth place with a team score of 275.

The Chester girls placed second overall with a team score of 299. The Howard Tigers finished in third place with a score of 302.

Chester’s Ashton Olivier was the top golfer for the boys with a round of 76. Howard’s Lane Hodges placed second overall.

Chester’s Chase McDonald placed third overall with a score of 77. Fellow Flyer, Brayden Vogel placed fifth overall with a score of 80.

Chester’s Ayla McDonald placed first overall with a score of 85. Fellow Flyer Jadyn McDonald placed second overall with a score of 86.

Howard’s Piper Thompson placed fifth overall with a round of 91. Howard’s Trinity Palmquist and Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos tied for eighth place with a score of 97.