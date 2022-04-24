The Howard Tigers, Colman-Egan Hawks and Chester Flyers all competed in the Flyer Invitational at Freeman on Thursday. The three local teams were among 15 teams that took part in the event.
The Colman-Egan girls placed first overall with 105 points. The Chester boys took home first with 144 total points.
CHESTER
Jovi Wolf earned first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.77 seconds. Wolf’s time set a meet record and also tied his own school record. Alex Van Egdom placed seventh with a time of 11.64 seconds.
Stratton Eppard placed second in the 200-meter dash in 23.25 seconds. Van Egdom took home fifth place with a time of 24.67 seconds.
Wolf placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.55 seconds. Connor Bates finished in second place with a time of 56.24 seconds.
In the 800-meter run, Bates placed second in 2:19.33. Brayden Schut earned fourth place in 2:20.14.
Schut placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:27.65.
Daniel Swenson placed sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:55.93.
Ryan Benson placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.71 seconds. Benson also took home gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.54 seconds.
Brock Wages placed second in the shot put with a throw of 49-01.25.
Eppard placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 134-06. Wages placed fifth with a toss of 131-04. Wyatt Hansen placed seventh with a throw of 125-04.
Benson took home second place in the high jump with a mark of 5-10.00.
Wolf placed first in the long jump with a mark of 20-06.00.
Owen Mersch placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 37-01.25.
Emery Larson placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.72. Larson placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:29.06. Addison Bates placed sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:41.05.
Emmerson Eppard placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:46.00. Eppard took home first place in the 3,200 with a time of 13:07.05.
Sydnie Shoenrock placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.8 seconds.
Jacy Wolf placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.73 seconds. Shoenrock placed seventh in the event with a time of 54.11.
Lexis Siemonsma placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 33-05.25.
COLMAN-EGAN
Daniela Lee placed second in the 100-meter dash in 12.28 seconds. Lee also placed second in the 200 with a time of 26.02 seconds.
Brynlee Landis took home eighth place in the 400 with a time of 1:06.73.
Reese Luze took home gold in the 800 with a time of 2:25.67.
Mackenzie Hemmer took home second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.22 seconds. The Colman-Egan senior placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.49 seconds.
Elaina Rhode tied for second in the high jump with a mark of 4-11.00.
Hemmer placed second in the long jump with a mark of 15-04.00. Hemmer finished atop the leaderboard in the triple jump with a mark of 36-00.00. Hailey Larson placed second in the event with a leap of 32-01.50.
Jackson Wright placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:21.03.
Jack Mousel tied for fourth in the high jump with a mark of 5-07.00.
HOWARD
Kade Shumaker placed eighth in the 100 with a time of 11.73 seconds.
Caden Schwader placed fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:11.83.
Melanie Calmus placed third in the 100 with a time of 12.38 seconds. Calmus took home top honors in the 200 with a time of 25.57 seconds. Calmus picked up her third Top-Five finish by taking home second place in the 400 with a time of 1:02.46.
Rylee Rudebusch placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 32-02.25. Rudebusch finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 107-10.