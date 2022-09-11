The Madison Bulldogs held a 19-14 lead going into the fourth quarter against top-ranked West Central. Unfortunately, the No. 1 team in Class 11A outscored the Bulldogs 14-6 in the final quarter to edge Madison 28-25 in Madison.
Madison’s Ben Brooks rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore quarterback passed for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Bruce Galde rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown. Shane Veenhof caught seven passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Eli Barger led the Bulldogs with 13 tackles. Caden DeVries recorded 11 tackles and one sack. Andrew Comes recorded nine tackles. Carson Wolf had six tackles. Braxton Bjorklund recorded five tackles and one sack.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 1-2, with both losses coming against ranked teams. Madison will take on Sioux Falls Christian in Madison on Friday.
Chester 50, Arlington 0
The Chester Flyers blanked Arlington 50-0 in Chester on Friday. The Flyers used a 36-point second quarter to pull away from the Cardinals.
Jovi Wolf rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown on four carries for the Flyers. Wolf added two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.
Clay Hansen, Layke Wold and Max McGreevy all scored rushing touchdowns for the Flyers.
Garrett Hansen led the Flyers with 10 tackles. Clay Hansen recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss. Dalton Reiff had five tackles and one sack.
With the win, the Flyers improved to 3-1 overall.
DeSmet 58, ORR 0
DeSmet, the third-ranked team in Class 9B, rolled over Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58-0 in DeSmet on Friday.
“DeSmet has some really good players, both on the line and at the skill positions,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “They did a really great job getting pressure on our quarterback, and that took away our spread game.”
With the loss, the Raiders are now 1-2 overall. The Raiders will be back home in Rutland on Friday when they host Parkston.
PREP GOLF
The Madison boys golf team competed at the Vermillion Invitational on Thursday and placed ninth overall. The Bulldogs were one of 14 teams that competed in the golf meet. Madison finished with a team score of 372. Vermillion placed first with a team score of 325.
Madison’s Kaden Guischer shot an 88 to place 22nd. Tea’s Keaton Newborg shot a 74 to place first.
Jack Olson shot an 89 for the Bulldogs and placed 27th.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday in Madison when they host a triangular that’s scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
The Madison Bulldogs finished a three-game home stand by going 1-1 to bring their overall record to 5-6. The Bulldogs defeated Lennox 3-1 on Thursday and lost to Northwestern 3-0 on Saturday.
Madison 3, Lennox 1
The Bulldogs took the first set of the match 25-17. Lennox won a back-and-forth second set 28-26. Madison won the third set 25-22 and took the fourth set 25-21 to win the match 3-1.
Audrey Nelson recorded 19 kills, 13 digs and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded 14 kills and 19 assists. Maycee Theede added 21 digs.
Northwestern 3, Madison 0
Northwestern improved to 6-3 on the season with a 3-0 victory against the Bulldogs. Northwestern won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-12 and completed the sweep with a 25-22 victory in the third set.
Nelson led the Bulldogs with 13 kills. Maycee Theede recorded 18 digs. Megan Schouwenburg produced nine digs and six kills.
Madison will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Ethan.
Chester 3, MCM 0
The Chester Flyers topped McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 in the Big East Conference Tournament. The Flyers won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-20.
Lily Van Hal recorded 10 kills, 12 assists and three aces for the Flyers. Serena Larson had eight kills. Jacy Wolf recorded 18 assists. Emery Larson recorded 16 digs.
The Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Elkton-Lake Benton.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
The Madison Bulldogs competed at the Milbank Grandstay Invitational on Friday. The Madison boys were among 11 teams that competed and they placed seventh overall. The Milbank boys placed first as a team.
Milbank’s Payton Brown placed first with a time of 16:12.81. Madison’s Dylan Gerdes placed sixth with a time of 17:10.90. Madison’s Henry Meyer placed 21st with a time of 18:31.78.
The Madison girls placed seventh overall as a team. Milbank placed first as a team. Faith Wiese placed first with a time of 18:41.38. Jessie Tappe placed eighth with a time of 20:56.02. Samantha Troxell placed 28th with a time of 22:33.12.