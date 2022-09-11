Brooks

MADISON'S BEN BROOKS runs upfield against West Central on Friday night in Madison. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs held a 19-14 lead going into the fourth quarter against top-ranked West Central. Unfortunately, the No. 1 team in Class 11A outscored the Bulldogs 14-6 in the final quarter to edge Madison 28-25 in Madison.

Madison’s Ben Brooks rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore quarterback passed for 83 yards and one touchdown.