2 championship teams will
be honored
Dakota State University concludes its season-long three-game home stand Saturday at Trojan Field. The Trojans continue North Star Athletic Association action, hosting Mayville State in the annual Trojan Day homecoming football game. There will be a tailgate starting at 12 p.m. in the east area of the Trojan Field stadium’s parking lot. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard is the game day sponsor.
The team will be honoring its 10 seniors in a pre-game ceremony at approximately 3:40 p.m.
DSU is coming off a 40-13 home victory over Presentation in the North Star Athletic Association season opener on Sept. 18. The Trojans raced to a 30-0 halftime lead and never trailed.
Saturday’s game will be the 34th all-time meeting between DSU and Mayville State. The Trojans had won last six meetings with the Comets.
DSU teams to be honored
The Dakota State University Athletic Department will honor two conference championship teams from the 2020-21 season on Saturday during the Trojan Day homecoming football game at Trojan Field.
Last week, DSU honored the Esports League of Legends and women’s basketball team.
Men’s Cross Country
DSU cruised to its third consecutive North Star Athletic Association men’s cross country team title, fueled by five runners being placed in the Top 10.
The Trojans scored 24 points in the meet for their fourth NSAA men’s cross country team title in program history.
Alex Derr won the men’s individual title in 27:22.75 and was named the NSAA Most Valuable Runner. Evan Slominski, Taylor Myers, Tyler Kennedy and Martin Bailey were named NSAA Men’s Cross Country All-Conference.
The Trojans qualified for the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships where they placed 31st.
Team members include Bailey, Dalton Brouwer, Derr, Jacob Dundas, Matthew Dunn, Colter Elkin, Daniel Green, Casey Te Grotenhuis, Dylan Hilger, Kennedy, Joshua Krull, Tucker Murtha, Myers, Slominski, Andrew Sorensen and Connor Starrett.
Cross country coach Anthony Drealan earned his third consecutive NSAA Men’s Cross-Country Coach of the Year honor.
Men’s Outdoor
Track & Field
DSU trailed by 13 points to Dickinson State prior to the final two events of the NSAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Trojans stormed back by placing three runners in the top three in the 5000-meter run and winning the final event, the 4x400-meter relay.
DSU won its second straight NSAA team title. The Trojans won 11 events during the two-day conference meet, including three relay events. The Trojans set the NSAA conference meet record of 250 points.
Nineteen athletes received All-Conference honors, the most since the league was formed in 2013-14.
Derr and Furlong shared the Athlete of the Meet honor. Drealan was named the NSAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year for the second straight conference meet.
Team members were Bailey, Brouwer, Kyle Cannon, Maxwell Cruse, Derr, Dundas, Dunn, Elkin, Furlong, Thomas Goetz, Green, Riley Greenhoff, Steven Greigg, Payton Harrell, Dylan Hilger, Cell Holguin, Nathan Ingalls, Kevin Jenkins, Jacob Joachim, SenQuavius Johnson, Kennedy, Krull, Joseph Larson, Robert Mayberry, James McClain, Evan McCreary, Tyler Moulton, Murtha, Myers, Obang Ojulu, Trey Reindl, Caleb Roberts, Slominski, Joshua Snook, Sorensen, Starrett, Conner Tordsen, Austin Winter, Jared Wipf and Jackson Zastera.