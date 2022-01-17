The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders were window washers in Colman on Saturday when they took on Benson. The Raiders girls basketball team cleaned up the glass during their 49-20 victory over Benson. ORR had six players record five or more rebounds during their double-digit victory.
Alivia Bickett got the scoring started for the Raiders. The sophomore guard scored the team’s first four points after Benson scored the first basket of the game. Bickett’s strong start helped the Raiders claim a 9-6 lead after the first quarter.
Following a Benson basket, Bickett scored the opening points in the second quarter to push ORR’s lead to 11-8.
A three-pointer from Julia Trygstad extended ORR’s lead to 14-8. Trygstad scored the next five points for the Raiders and played a vital role in ORR taking a 19-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Bickett once again opened the scoring in the third quarter to push ORR’s lead to double digits at 21-10.
At the end of the third quarter, the Raiders held a commanding 37-18 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders outscored Benson 12-2 to secure the 49-20 victory. With the win, the Raiders improved to 4-7 overall.
Trygstad finished the game with 15 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Raiders.
Bickett scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland chipped in with seven points and five rebounds.
Brooklyn Hageman scored six points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Paige Hanson scored four points and grabbed 11 rebounds.