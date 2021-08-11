The Colman-Egan Hawks had another good year on the gridiron last season, going 5-3 overall, and will return some multi-skilled players in 2021.
"We have some versatile players returning who can serve in many roles," said Colman-Eagan coach Chad Williamson.
Offensive returnees for the Hawks include seniors Dawson Tolley, a running back who rushed for 405 yards last season; Austin Gullickson, wide receiver; Kelby Voelker, a two-year starter at center; and junior tight end Ben Zwart.
Last season. the Hawks averaged 272 yards rushing and 64 yards passing. Colman-Egan averaged 22 points per game.
On defense. there are five players returning: linebackers Tolley (60 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception) and Gullickson (57 tackles); defensive end Zwart (42 tackles)' defensive tackle K. Voelker; and junior corner Logan Voelker.
Last season, Colman-Egan allowed 143 yards rushing and 100 yards passing per contest. The Hawks allowed 22 points per game.
Newcomers who could help the Hawks this season are juniors Easton Williamson (quarterback), Logan Voelker (wide receiver) and Tanner Anderson (defensive tackle/offensive lineman); along with sophomore Brayden Wiese (corner).
To be successful, the Hawks need more commitment.
"We need to have more commitment from our team. and specifically the leaders of our team. to be successful this season," Williamson said.
"The biggest challenge is that we have to get many inexperienced players ready to fill major roles on our team."
Colman-Egan has a very difficult schedule in Class 9A.
"Four of our first five games will be against state championship-worthy teams, so we will have our work cut out for us."
Colman-Egan opens the season at Kimball against Kimball/White on Aug. 20. The first home game is set for Aug. 27 against Howard.
Assisting Williamson this season are Mike Canigilia and Chandler Gullickson.
VARSITY SCHEDULE
August
Aug. 20: at Kimball, vs. Kimball/White Lake, 7 p.m.; Aug. 27: Howard, 7 p.m.
September
Sept. 3: at Wolsey/Wessington, 3 p.m.; Sept. 10: Dell Rapids St. Mary, 7 p.m.; Sept. 17: at Platte-Geddes, 7 p.m.
October
Oct. 1: at Ramona, vs. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 7 p.m.; Oct. 8: Estelline/Hendricks, 7 p.m.; Oct. 15: TBD