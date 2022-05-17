Madison Golf

MADISON'S Alison Vacanti tees off during a meet in Madison on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs were one of 12 high school golf teams that competed at the Bluff Golf Course in Vermillion on Monday. The Bulldogs placed fourth overall with a team score of 374.

Alison Vacanti placed fifth for the Bulldogs with a score of 84. Julia Dossett placed inside the Top 20 with a score of 94 to place 19th.