Dakota State University kicked off the 2022 women’s cross country season in one of the largest meets in the Midwest region, the Augustana Twilight meet at Yankton Trail Park. Numerous collegiate schools from NCAA Division I to community college level competed in the ‘Under the Lights’ cross-country meet.

DSU placed 22nd in the women’s standings with a low score of 629 points. A total of 313 runners competed in the 5K race.