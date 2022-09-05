Dakota State University kicked off the 2022 women’s cross country season in one of the largest meets in the Midwest region, the Augustana Twilight meet at Yankton Trail Park. Numerous collegiate schools from NCAA Division I to community college level competed in the ‘Under the Lights’ cross-country meet.
DSU placed 22nd in the women’s standings with a low score of 629 points. A total of 313 runners competed in the 5K race.
Lindsey Roth paced the Trojans with a time of 20 minutes, 1.84 seconds in her college debut. She finished 96th overall. Madelyn Sylva also ran in her collegiate debut with a time of 20 minutes, 52.47 seconds for 156th place.
Brooke Beaucaire clocked a time of 20 minutes, 56.69 seconds to finish 163rd in her collegiate debut at DSU. Jada Anderson was 238th in 22:36.90, followed by Saddie Palmquist 255th in 22:56.52.
Alea Hardie of Nebraska (NCAA Division I) won the women’s individual title with a time of 17 minutes, .07 seconds. South Dakota State University edged Nebraska to win the team title 84-97.
Men’s results
DSU finished 19th as a team out of 32 teams, tallying a low score of 549 points in the men’s division. NCAA Division I SDSU won the team title with a score of 24 points, thanks to three runners placing in the top three in the 4-mile run.
Ben Olson of SDSU won the individual title with a time of 19 minutes, 8.21 seconds.
A total of 323 runners completed the 4-mile flat course.
Cody Farland led the Trojans with a time of 20 minutes, 51.59 seconds for 85th place. Tyler Kennedy was 145th in 21:43.15, followed by Martin Bailey 148th place in 21:45.53.
Roger Oliete Tejedor ran a time of 21 minutes, 55.35 seconds to finish 164th in his collegiate cross country debut for DSU. Colter Elkin produced a time of 21:57.41 to place 167th.
Curtis Johnson posted a time of 21 minutes, 59.03 seconds to finish 170th in his collegiate debut at DSU. Evan Slominski was 181st with a time of 22:07.08, followed by Espen Lehnst 195th in 22:18.49 in his collegiate debut.
Daniel Green recorded a time of 22:20.15 to finish 198th for the Trojans. Dalton Brouwer ran a time of 22:39.43 (218th), while Taylor Myers clocked a time of 22:52.76 (229th) followed by Tucker Murtha with a time of 22:53.58 (230th).
Joshua Krull registered a time of 23 minutes, 5.58 seconds (241st) for DSU.
Five more runners made their college cross country debut: Blake Schmiedt – 23:17.66 (248th), Ian Beyer – 23:25.79 (254th), Caden Gortmaker – 23:35.88 (264th), Reese Henrie – 24:00.07 (280th) and Lucas Harr – 25:49.40 (307th).