The Chester Flyers simply couldn’t match Sioux Valley’s offensive firepower on Tuesday evening. Sioux Valley hit 16 three-pointers, including 11 from freshman guard Isabelle Bloker. Bloker’s 11 three-pointers set a school record for three-pointers made in a game.
With Sioux Valley on fire from beyond the arc, the Flyers just couldn’t keep up, as they fell 86-53.
The Flyers scored the first five points of the game, including a three-pointer from Emery Larson.
Sioux Valley wasted little time in overcoming that early five-point deficit. The Cossacks went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-5 lead — a lead that they’d never relinquish.
With the Flyers trailing 9-5, Kaylor Geraets hit a three-pointer to cut Sioux Valley’s lead to 9-8. Sioux Valley answered by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers to push their lead to 15-8. Larson then hit a three-pointer of her own to get Chester back within four points at 15-11.
At the end of the first quarter, Sioux Valley held a 21-13 lead. Larson led the Flyers with six points.
After an Emmerson Eppard basket cut Sioux Valley’s lead to 24-15, the Cossacks went on a 7-0 run to open up a 16-point lead at 31-15.
With the Flyers trailing 38-19, Larson and Eppard hit back-to-back three-pointers to get the Flyers back within 13 points at 38-25.
At halftime, Sioux Valley held a 40-27 lead. The Cossacks hit eight three-pointers, including seven from Bloker.
Larson opened the scoring in the second half with a three-pointer to trim Sioux Valley’s lead to 42-30.
Unfortunately, that’s as close as the Flyers would get, as Sioux Valley cruised to the 86-53 victory.
Larson led the Flyers with 16 points. Eppard finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds. Geraets chipped in with nine points.