The Madison cross country team competed in the Sioux Valley Invitational at the Volga Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
Forty-six athletes competed on the boys’ side, and Madison’s Dylan Gerdes placed second with a time of 17:34.22.
Deuel’s Ricky Berndt finished first with a time of 16:40.69.
Madison’s Henry Meyer placed 11th with a time of 18:30.77.
Daniel Aldridge finished 16th in 19:07.22.
Fifty athletes competed on the girls’ side. Madison’s Jessie Tappe placed ninth with a time of 20:46.15. Halle Bauer of Great Plains placed first with a time of 18:45.10.
Samantha Troxell placed 24th for the Bulldogs with a time of 22:27.69.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Madison 3, Parker 1
The Madison Bulldogs dropped the first set against Parker on Tuesday but bounced back to win the match 3-1.
Parker edged Madison 25-23 to take the first set. Madison won the next three sets 25-13, 25-16 and 25-12 to pick up the 3-1 road victory.
“It was a great team win,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “Everyone stepped up and did their job on the court. We dominated from the service line, which was fun to see from our girls.”
Audrey Nelson recorded 17 kills, 16 digs and two blocks. Megan Schouwenburg produced 11 kills. Amanda Vacanti had 11 kills, six aces and 20 assists.
Callie McDermott recorded six aces. Maycee Theede had six aces and 12 digs. Karley Theede recorded 15 assists.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 9-7 overall. They’ll look to pick up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Tea to take on the Tea Area Titans.
Chester 3,
Deubrook Area 0
The Chester Flyers improved to 15-5 on Tuesday with a 3-0 road victory against Deubrook Area. The Flyers won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-12 to pick up the sweep.
Jacy Wolf recorded eight kills, 20 assists and two aces for the Flyers. Serena Larson had eight kills. Lil Van Hal recorded eight kills and 13 assists.
Emery Larson produced 26 digs andKatelynn Huntimer added 19 digs. Emmerson Eppard recorded two aces.
The Flyers will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Thursday when they travel to Beresford to take on the Bulldogs.
PREP TENNIS
The Madison Bulldogs won their final regular-season dual of the season on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory against Lennox.
Evelyn Graham won her singles match against Madison Buehner.
Savannah Shipley won the first set against Grace Dressen 6-2. Shipley won the second set 6-0 to earn the match point for the Bulldogs.
Delilah Maxwell defeated Lennox’s Brooklyn Glenn in straight sets. Maxwell won the first set 6-0 and the second set 6-0.
Sienna Maxwell won the first set against Brooklyn Buehner 6-2. Maxwell won the second set by the same score to earn the match point for the Bulldogs.
Madison’s Miranda Gonyo won her match against Jaiden Stien 2-0. Gonyo won both sets 6-2.
Christian Rowe won the first set against Kathryn Loewe 6-1. Rowe won the second set 6-0 to earn the match point for the Bulldogs.
Madison will be back in action on Thursday in Sioux Falls when they compete in the Dak XII conference meet.
