Dakota State University returned to men’s indoor track & field action on Saturday for the first time since Dec. 3-4. The Trojans competed in the Mount Marty Opener with Briar Cliff (Iowa) and NCAA Division II Sioux Falls.
DSU added another national qualifier for the 2022 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships, which is slated for March 3-5 at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings. In addition, the Trojans had eight athletes producing personal bests in the meet.
SenQuavius Johnson posted a national qualifying time in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.91 seconds, claiming the top time in the prelims. Riley Greenhoff added an eighth-place finish in the prelims with a time of 7.33 seconds. Willie Hutchins made his collegiate debut with a time of 7.44 seconds for an 11th-place finish.
Johnson recorded a time of 6.93 seconds to finish third in the 60-meter dash finals for DSU. Greenhoff added a time of 7.33 seconds to place eighth.
Johnson was fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.55 seconds. Trey Reindl earned a personal record time of 22.82 seconds to finish fifth, followed by Brenner Furlong sixth in 22.84 seconds and Greenhoff seventh in 23.16 seconds. Joe Lynch was 11th in 23.50 seconds. Caleb Roberts placed 15th in 24.04 seconds.
Conner Tordsen, who already punched a ticket to the national meet in the weight throw in meet last month with a toss of 17.14 meters (3rd best weight throw in school history), collected a runner-up honor in the event. He produced the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional mark of 16.64 meters (54 feet, 7.25 inches).
Jacob Joachim tied his personal record of 15.18 meters (49 feet, 9.75 inches) to finish fourth in the weight throw for DSU. His toss is also tied for seventh best in school history.
Jackson Zastera was seventh with a 13.24-meter toss (43 feet, 5.25 inches), while Zachary Haugen was ninth with a personal best of 11.75 meters (38 feet, 6.75 inches).
Tordsen recorded a career best 14.10 meters (46 feet, 3.25 inches) to place third in the shot put. Joachim was sixth with a 13.20-meter shot put toss. Zastera finished ninth with 11.68 meters (38 feet, 4 inches), followed by Houston Lunde with a 10th-place finish with 11.25 meters (36 feet, 11 inches). Haugen threw 10.20 meters (33 feet, 5.75 inches) for a 12th-place finish.
Cody Farland claimed the 1,000-meter run individual title with a time of 2 minutes, 36.15 seconds for DSU. Joshua Krull followed up with a second-place honor with a career best time of 2:38.54. Roger Oliete Tejedor was third in 2:39.50. DSU added a second individual title at the meet after Joe Lynch captured the men’s high jump title. He cleared 1.95 meters (6 feet, 4.75 inches). Joshua Snook posted a time of 50.95 seconds to place third in the 400-meter dash. Joseph Larson was ninth in 53.98 seconds.
Nathan Ingalls collected a third-place finish in the triple jump, leaping 11.91 meters (39 feet, 1 inch). He added 5.69 meters (18 feet, 7.75 inches) in the long jump for a fifth-place honor. Roberts was sixth with 5.29 meters (17 feet, 4.25 inches)
Steven Greigg ran a time of 2 minutes, 3.28 seconds to earn a runner-up honor in the 800-meter run for the Trojans. Robert Mayberry was sixth in 2:14.05, followed by Aaron Ziebarth with a seventh-place finish in 2:23.91.
Two Trojans clocked personal record times in the 3,000-meter run. Taylor Myers hit a career best time of 9 minutes, 8.42 seconds to finish third in the race. Tyler Kennedy added a fifth-place finish in 9:23.21, while Colton Elkin followed up with a sixth-place finish with a personal record time of 9:30.41.
Martin Bailey was ninth in the 3,000-meter with a time of 9:47.15. Daniel Green followed up with a 10th-place finish in 9:49.93, Dalton Brouwer 11th in 10:08.46, and Andrew Sorensen 12th in 10:23.78.
Obang Ojulu registered a time of 9.12 seconds for the ninth fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles prelims for the Trojans. Roberts added an 11th-place finish in 9.36 seconds. Neither hurdler advanced to the finals.
Tucker Murtha hit a career best time of 4 minutes, 56.47 seconds to finish 10th in the mile run. Lucas Harr added a time of 5:32.51 to place 17th.
DSU concluded the day with three teams in the 4x400-meter relays. Greenhoff, Reindl, Snook and Furlong led the Trojans with a runner-up honor in 3 minutes, 26.97 seconds. Ojulu, Krull, Farland and Larson added a fourth-place finish in 3:35.86. The team of Mayberry, Tejedor, Murtha and Harr placed eighth after recording 3 minutes, 48.06 seconds.
DSU stays busy Friday as the Trojans head to SJAC in Brookings for the South Dakota State D2 Open. First events are tentatively set for 1:30 p.m.