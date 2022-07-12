First Tee and PGA TOUR Champions announced that Mattie Weidenbach will represent First Tee-South Dakota when she competes in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee.
The event, in its 19th year, will bring teens from First Tee chapters to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament Sept. 20-25. The annual event, hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, is televised nationally on the Golf Channel.
Weidenbach is a senior at Harrisburg High School. She helped her high school girls golf team to an AA state championship this past June with a sixth-place individual finish.
Weidenbach plays in several SDGA events throughout the summer and will also be playing in the AJGA this weekend at Bakker Crossing. She attended the First Tee National Participant Opportunity called the Innovators Forum in San Jose last October.
She has been involved with First Tee-South Dakota for 12 years.
Throughout the week, the teens apply their character strengths and life skills learned from First Tee programs during the one-of-a-kind event where they are paired with a PGA TOUR Champions player and amateurs from the business world. Weiidenbach will compete for the Pro-Junior Team title.
First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. The PURE Insurance Championship is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to encourage and motivate participants as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.