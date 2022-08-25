CHESTER'S EMERY LARSON competes in the 800-meter dash at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls at the Class B State Track and Field Meet last year. Larson is one of five girls on the Chester cross country team this fall.
Chester’s cross country team has six athletes on the roster. There are five individuals on the girls team, with Daniel Swenson being the lone wolf on the boys roster.
As an eighth-grader last fall, Swenson placed 82nd overall at the Class B State Cross Country Meet with a time of 19:53.57.
Julie Eppard, the Chester cross country coach, said that it’s easy to see that Swenson has put in the work this summer to gear up for another strong season.
“He puts in the miles,” Eppard said. “If you’re running long distance, you have to put in the time and train. Daniel definitely does that. He trains hard in the offseason. He did a lot of running in the summer.”
This spring, Emery Larson enjoyed a successful track season as an eighth-grader. It was a season in which she placed second at the Class B State Track and Field Meet in the 800 and sixth in the 400. Now as a freshman, Larson is looking to carry over that success as a member of Chester’s cross country team.
“She has trained hard this summer,” Eppard said. “She put in a lot of miles and did a lot of extra things. She came into the season in really good shape. I’m excited for her.”
Addison Bates, Jadyn McDonald, Aleia Smith and Kaitlyn Swenson round out the girls roster. With those five runners, Eppard is excited about what they could accomplish as a team this fall.
“I’m excited about where we could go with a couple of our runners,” Eppard said. “I have the numbers now for the girls for them to compete as a team. We have a lot of good runners in our conference. It would be great if we could qualify as a team. If everybody continues to improve, I think that’s a possibility.”
The Flyers will open up the 2022 season on Friday when they travel to Beresford. Eppard said it will be a good litmus test to see where they stack up.
“That will be a tough meet,” Eppard said.
“A lot of other big schools will be down there. It will be a great test for us to see where we’re at.”