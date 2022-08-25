Emery Larson

CHESTER'S EMERY LARSON competes in the 800-meter dash at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls at the Class B State Track and Field Meet last year. Larson is one of five girls on the Chester cross country team this fall. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Chester’s cross country team has six athletes on the roster. There are five individuals on the girls team, with Daniel Swenson being the lone wolf on the boys roster.

As an eighth-grader last fall, Swenson placed 82nd overall at the Class B State Cross Country Meet with a time of 19:53.57.