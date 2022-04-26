Purchase Access

Tuesday 7 Open League: 3-29

Women’s High Game: Angie Woods 193

Women’s High Series: Angie Woods 518

Men’s High Game: Jim Olson 299

Men’s High Series: Jim Olson 750

Pindusters: 3-30

High Game: Kristie Olson 253

High Series: Kristie Olson 603

Thursday 7 Men’s: 3-31

High Game: Andy Ullom 280

High Series: Nick Hansen 703

Sunday 7 Mixed: 4-3

Women’s High Game: Dawn Oyen 213

Women’s High Series: Dawn Oyen 598

Men’s High Game: Mike Hein 269

Men’s High Series: Mike Hein 719

Friday Senior Citizens: 04-01

Women’s High Game: Verna Hauge 128

Women’s High Series: Janice Kuhle 378

Men’s High Game: Terry Hart 257

Men’s High Series: Terry Hart 712

Tuesday 7 Open League: 3-22

Women’s High Game: Rita Little Thunder 236

Women’s High Series: Rita Little Thunder 576

Men’s High Game: Noah Hodges 256

Men’s High Series: Chris Maher 690

Pindusters: 3-23

High Game: Jennifer Tucek 223

High Series: Jennifer Tucek 592

Thursday 7 Men’s: 3-24

High Game: Terry Hart 278

High Series: Terry Hart 738

Sunday 7 Mixed: 3-27

Women’s High Game: Dawn Oyen 217

Women’s High Series: Dawn Oyen 559

Men’s High Game: John Oyen 220

Men’s High Series: John Oyen 624

Friday Senior Citizens: 3-25

Men’s High Game: Terry Jenner 228

Men’s High Series: Terry Hart 645