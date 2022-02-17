The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders ended this past season with an overall record of 8-12 and finished the season strong by winning three out of their last four games.
The Raiders will hope to carry that momentum over into next season as they’ll return four starters and only lose one senior to graduation.
“This group has shown great progress this season,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “I look forward to more accomplishments with this group with losing just one senior after this year.”
The strength of the team this past season was the work they did on the glass.
The Raiders set a new program record by grabbing 798 rebounds, which broke the school record that was set back in 2010.
“The girls worked really hard on crashing the boards this season and staying strong with the ball,” Hansen said. “Once they found out they were close to breaking the team rebound record from 2010, they were even more aggressive on the boards.”
Julia Trygstad, a sophomore, led the team in rebounds with 178. Brooklyn Hageman grabbed 136 rebounds as a junior. Fellow junior Paige Hanson grabbed 109 rebounds. Alivia Bickett also grabbed 109 rebounds during her sophomore season. Bailey Hyland had a strong season as an eighth-grader and grabbed 67 rebounds.
Alivia Spilde is the lone senior on the roster. Her work on the glass and on the defensive end will be missed. Spilde finished her final season with 163 rebounds.